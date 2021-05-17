Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Bank Bradesco SA

New Purchases: V, XLY, MS, ADBE, MU, KO, ZTS, AMAT, CZZ, LRCX, FDX, TMUS, ALL, RUN, BLK, SPGI, EOG, JD, URA, PNFP, DVN, PH, TAN, SLV, ALLE, AGCO, GPRK, DQ, VLO, EFA, SBNY, WORK, PXD, ST, AMC, INFY, TSM, SE, XOM, CVX,

Investment company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Bank Bradesco SA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,157,162 shares, 31.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.64% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 10,980,387 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.58% Facebook Inc (FB) - 286,616 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 199.34% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) - 9,497,981 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.88% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 247,067 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46692.99%

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $482.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 82,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 1,157,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 286,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46692.99%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 247,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 462.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 332,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 64.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 9,497,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 441.26%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 121,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Banco Santander Chile. The sale prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.14.