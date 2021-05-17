Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Bank Bradesco SA

- New Purchases: V, XLY, MS, ADBE, MU, KO, ZTS, AMAT, CZZ, LRCX, FDX, TMUS, ALL, RUN, BLK, SPGI, EOG, JD, URA, PNFP, DVN, PH, TAN, SLV, ALLE, AGCO, GPRK, DQ, VLO, EFA, SBNY, WORK, PXD, ST, AMC, INFY, TSM, SE, XOM, CVX,
- Added Positions: VOO, FB, DIS, AAPL, PBR.A, GLD, XLK, ROST, FXI, TJX, STNE, GPN, TSLA, NVDA, NFLX, TKR, IBN, GOOG, CZR, KWEB, AZN, WDAY, LVS, ASR, PAGS, VRT, ARCE, HDB, NEE, GILD, NKE, ICE, PYPL, BBY,
- Reduced Positions: BBD, EEM, VGK, GLOB, FCX, PBR, EWJ, EWZ, GGB, GOOGL, SCCO, AMZN, IWD, MELI, MSFT, EWW, EWG, XLE, BKNG, BABA, IWM, BRFS, SONY, IEMG, TWTR, RSX, TLH, VT, CPA, GOVT, MTZ, NOW, GM, FAF, XLF, ACWI, LPLA, CRM, FHN, SHV, ZM, JNJ, BIDU,
- Sold Out: SPY, AMX, CX, ITUB, BSAC, NTCO, TEF, BVN, CBD, BAP, LQD, PAM, XHB, UGP, AFYA, BSMX, EC, BLMN, XLI, FMX, USFD, AVGO, HD, SHAK, SEDG, ARCO, OMAB, MET, PLD, C, DESP, EWS, WYNN, AIZ, EIDO, CIB, BA, THD, FIS, CNHI, CCL, BSBR, CMCSA, COP, JPM, ECH, MTCH, BYD, BCH, BTG, WAB, QMCO,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,157,162 shares, 31.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.64%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 10,980,387 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.58%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 286,616 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 199.34%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) - 9,497,981 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.88%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 247,067 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46692.99%
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $482.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 82,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 1,157,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 286,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46692.99%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 247,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 462.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 332,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 64.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 9,497,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 441.26%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 121,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.Sold Out: Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Banco Santander Chile. The sale prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. Also check out:
