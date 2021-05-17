Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Bank Bradesco SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Bank Bradesco SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Bank Bradesco SA, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/itau+unibanco+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,157,162 shares, 31.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.64%
  2. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 10,980,387 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.58%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 286,616 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 199.34%
  4. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) - 9,497,981 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.88%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 247,067 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46692.99%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 45,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $482.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 82,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 1,157,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 286,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46692.99%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 247,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 462.25%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 332,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 64.88%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 9,497,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 441.26%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 121,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Sold Out: Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Banco Santander Chile. The sale prices were between $19.9 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Sold Out: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. Also check out:

1. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider