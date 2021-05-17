Omni Partners Llp Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells GrubHub Inc, Tiffany, Front Yard Residential Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Omni Partners Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Kansas City Southern, Change Healthcare Inc, sells GrubHub Inc, Tiffany, Front Yard Residential Corp, Navistar International Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omni Partners Llp. As of 2021Q1, Omni Partners Llp owns 169 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OMNI PARTNERS LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omni+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,887,703 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.80% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,003,383 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 500.29% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 3,280,078 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.22% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 981,992 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 383,868 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.8%

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 403,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 2,589,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 686,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,540,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,645,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp initiated holding in Cardtronics PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 385,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 500.29%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 1,003,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 187.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 1,887,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 2376.56%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $297.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 306,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 1837.52%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 539,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 51.22%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,280,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 156.29%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 414,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Omni Partners Llp sold out a holding in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $10.91.