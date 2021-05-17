Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys Conduent Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Crawford, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

New Purchases: XOM, CRD.A, GOOG, SPY,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Wallace Capital Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Conduent Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Crawford, Alphabet Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallace Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 170,017 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 361,021 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 72,925 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% Cable One Inc (CABO) - 34,572 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,726,609 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Crawford & Co. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2321.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 355,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.