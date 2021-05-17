Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys Conduent Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Crawford, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: XOM, CRD.A, GOOG, SPY,
- Added Positions: GHC, WTM, BRK.B, LBTYK, AXS, L, BEN, MCY, AMG, POST, TRIP, JNJ, FL, HBI, CNDT, EQC, GIS, QRTEA, SRG, HD, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: FOXA, KO, HSY, TR, MCD, MDLZ, PEP, PM, LBRDA,
- Sold Out: SPB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wallace Capital Management Inc.
- Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 170,017 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 361,021 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 72,925 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
- Cable One Inc (CABO) - 34,572 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,726,609 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crawford & Co (CRD.A)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Crawford & Co. The purchase prices were between $7.11 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2321.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Conduent Inc (CNDT)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 355,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Wallace Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.
