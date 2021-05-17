Total Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: ABC,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SCHZ, VUG, PG, VTV, VOE, VOT, SCHG, VNQ, VNQI, VBK, ACWV, BND,
- Reduced Positions: SCHV, SLYV, VBR, MDYG, CVX, SLYG, IWN, MSFT, IWS, AAPL, VT, IJT, IJJ, SCHO, IWO, ACIM, IWP, IWF, TSLA,
- Sold Out: AMZN,
For the details of Total Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Total Wealth Planning, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 665,947 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 585,196 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 212,916 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 90,127 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 72,577 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
Total Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
