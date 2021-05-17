Total Wealth Planning, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: ABC,

Investment company Total Wealth Planning, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Total Wealth Planning, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Total Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 665,947 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 585,196 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 212,916 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 90,127 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 72,577 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%

Total Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Total Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.