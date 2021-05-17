Logo
Heard Capital LLC Buys Loral Spacemmunications Inc, BlackRock Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, BlackBerry, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heard Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Loral Spacemmunications Inc, BlackRock Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Rambus Inc, sells Aspen Technology Inc, BlackBerry, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heard Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Heard Capital LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heard Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heard+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heard Capital LLC
  1. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 499,688 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 147,990 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 58,346 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
  4. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 64,930 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.09%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 59,927 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%
New Purchase: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 178,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 37,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $596.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 64,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 643,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 150.94%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 184.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heard Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Heard Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heard Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heard Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heard Capital LLC keeps buying
insider

insider