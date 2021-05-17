Heard Capital LLC Buys Loral Spacemmunications Inc, BlackRock Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, BlackBerry, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: LORL,
- Added Positions: BLK, TDG, FICO, ADBE, BX, RMBS, AMT, LMT, IAC, AVAV, EQIX, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: AZPN, BA, BB, MC, LRCX, ATEX,
- Sold Out: JPM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Heard Capital LLC
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 499,688 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 147,990 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 58,346 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
- Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 64,930 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.09%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 59,927 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%
Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 178,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 37,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $596.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 64,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 643,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 150.94%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 184.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.
