Islet Management, LP Buys Colfax Corp, QuantumScape Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, AECOM, American Homes 4 Rent

- New Purchases: QS, GOOGL, SIVB, TAL, IR, CCEP, MU, EA, AVTR, GOTU, FB, NUAN, AIRC, ARRY, HIG, RCL, RAMP, AMWL, SHLS, ESTC, WMG, BIGC, WISH, FTOC, VIAC, TEAM, NEE, TME, IGT, ASO, AVLR, AFRM, DT, CSSE, RKT, CLVT, DDOG, PPD, OMF, TJX, DOYU, SKLZ, AIG, BB, WWD, BOX, CMIIU, PFG, XP, DOCN, TBA, DMTK, HOME, CMLF, AJAX.U, JWSM.U, GRSV, VIPS, SVFAU, OSCR, DGNS, KURIU, SNII.U, WFG, ELVT, DISAU, TWOA, SDACU, TBCPU, SE, DCT, AGC, RMGCU, SABR, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TSIBU, CSPR,
- Added Positions: CFX, BIDU, NCNO, IQ, ZNGA, FICO, UBER, BILL, CARG, WYNN, GRPN, LB, CSGP, OTIS, CZR, MOMO, LSPD, WB, EVBG, EVER, GRA, USFD, YELP, DGNR, EAF, BKR, SFT, NKE, PAYA, NOW, IRWD, TWNK, TCOM, MOTV.U, SVOKU,
- Reduced Positions: LVS, FISV, DISH, FOUR, LYFT, TW, SPR, CMLFU, OUT, CARS, BV, OM, MTACU,
- Sold Out: LPRO, ACM, AMH, KC, EXPE, TRIP, CHTR, ACIW, DNMR, HAS, ON, ROAD, DIS, CDNS, BURL, BLMN, BAC, AMZN, GPS, PENN, GH, TPR, REAL, BKI, WSC, CNC, BFT, TGTX, EXAS, MEG, NFLX, LEAF, RAACU, WTRH, BEST, EVOP, RADI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Islet Management, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,225,000 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 850,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 900,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
- FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 4,033,114 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
Islet Management, LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 796,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Islet Management, LP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $577.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 61,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Islet Management, LP initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 484.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Islet Management, LP added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19.Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.
