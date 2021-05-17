Islet Management, LP Buys Colfax Corp, QuantumScape Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, AECOM, American Homes 4 Rent

Investment company Islet Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Colfax Corp, QuantumScape Corp, Alphabet Inc, SVB Financial Group, TAL Education Group, sells Open Lending Corp, AECOM, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islet Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Islet Management, LP owns 162 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,225,000 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 850,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 900,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 4,033,114 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 796,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $577.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 61,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 484.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.