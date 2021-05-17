Logo
Islet Management, LP Buys Colfax Corp, QuantumScape Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, AECOM, American Homes 4 Rent

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Islet Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Colfax Corp, QuantumScape Corp, Alphabet Inc, SVB Financial Group, TAL Education Group, sells Open Lending Corp, AECOM, American Homes 4 Rent, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islet Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Islet Management, LP owns 162 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Islet Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/islet+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Islet Management, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,225,000 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 850,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 900,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 4,033,114 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 796,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $577.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 61,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 484.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $50, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19.

Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Islet Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Islet Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Islet Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Islet Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Islet Management, LP keeps buying
