Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Target Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Samlyn Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Voya Financial Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samlyn Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Samlyn Capital, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,488,154 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49% Target Corp (TGT) - 1,537,557 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.68% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 5,354,132 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,423,476 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 5,261,008 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,965,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 727,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 367,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,767,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 188,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 200.68%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,537,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21945.14%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 77,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 173.64%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 78,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 145.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,732,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 128.13%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 511,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 166.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,513,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.