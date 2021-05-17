Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Target Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

- New Purchases: UBER, NKE, SBNY, BAC, MA, BLK, LYB, IFF, LCY, TWTR, SQ, JAZZ, PENN, UAA, LLY, DY, BSX, SRNGU, DIN, AJAX, SBSW, FHI, PLAY, CVNA, CAR, DISCA, AAL, SLAMU, SPY, WBA, GLHAU, H, PTON, JBLU, DAL, STSA, TBA, CMIIU, T, FTAAU, ROST, BLMN, DBI, LDHAU, BURL, CHRW, VFC,
- Added Positions: TGT, GOOGL, AMZN, CROX, PYPL, IBKR, CG, BLDR, DKS, FTIV, ASO, CZR, BJRI, W, SNAP, CPRI, UPS, ACAD, FDX, GBT, BMY, TJX, EVR, EXPD, GS, AAPL, UNP, MSFT, FB, CSX, FAST, CSTM, NVDA, NSC, ODFL, WMT, URI, COST,
- Reduced Positions: VTRS, MS, SIX, VOYA, AEO, DIS, KSS, RNR, ATH, LPLA, TMUS, WAB, GWW, URBN, AIZ, MRK, WRB, HZNP, PAGS, SIG, IBN, SEAS, TPR, JWN, AXNX, ITCI, ASH, INSM, J, KNX, LEN, DHI, MAR, WYNN, MGM, NVR, TOL, JBHT, IHG, HLT, PHM, CCL, LOGC, RCL,
- Sold Out: ORCL, AVTR, KO, INFO, ACN, CDW, TMO, QSR, TRU, ADP, DECK, APD, CFG, ARMK, IQV, PLNT, VALE, MT, PVH, VRT, FIVE, M, SPR, ROCH, ABNB, DXC, DASH, MDC, ANF, FL, HD, UPST, RL, LB, DG, LOW, JCI, PG, SBUX, PH, AOS, CAT, CMI, DE, DLTR, ITW, FBHS, MAS, PEP, MDLZ, CL, PCAR, SWK,
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,488,154 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 1,537,557 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.68%
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 5,354,132 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,423,476 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 5,261,008 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,965,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 727,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 367,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,767,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 188,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 200.68%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,537,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21945.14%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 77,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 173.64%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 78,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 145.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,732,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 128.13%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 511,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 166.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,513,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.
