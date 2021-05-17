Logo
Samlyn Capital, Llc Buys Target Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Samlyn Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Voya Financial Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samlyn Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Samlyn Capital, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samlyn+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC
  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 2,488,154 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49%
  2. Target Corp (TGT) - 1,537,557 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.68%
  3. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 5,354,132 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,423,476 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 5,261,008 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.56%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,965,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 727,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 367,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,767,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 188,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Samlyn Capital, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 200.68%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,537,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21945.14%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 77,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 173.64%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 78,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 145.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,732,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 128.13%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 511,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 166.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,513,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Samlyn Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
