Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys PagSeguro Digital, FinServ Acquisition Corp, 8x8 Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Papa John's International Inc, RingCentral Inc

- New Purchases: PAGS, FSRV,
- Added Positions: EGHT, UBER, ON, ETSY, TDG, LAD, PYPL, SCHW, PRTS, PINS, OPEN, ENPH,
- Reduced Positions: AER, PZZA, RNG, PLNT, CELH, FB, ESTC,
- Sold Out: BBBY, AL, SKLZ, Z, GAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 865,400 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 83,905 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.80%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 494,638 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 45,635 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 123,002 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 350,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 843,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 665,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 382,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 865,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 123,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $596.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.
