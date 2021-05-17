Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys PagSeguro Digital, FinServ Acquisition Corp, 8x8 Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Papa John's International Inc, RingCentral Inc

New Purchases: PAGS, FSRV,

PAGS, FSRV, Added Positions: EGHT, UBER, ON, ETSY, TDG, LAD, PYPL, SCHW, PRTS, PINS, OPEN, ENPH,

EGHT, UBER, ON, ETSY, TDG, LAD, PYPL, SCHW, PRTS, PINS, OPEN, ENPH, Reduced Positions: AER, PZZA, RNG, PLNT, CELH, FB, ESTC,

AER, PZZA, RNG, PLNT, CELH, FB, ESTC, Sold Out: BBBY, AL, SKLZ, Z, GAN,

Investment company Stamina Capital Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys PagSeguro Digital, FinServ Acquisition Corp, 8x8 Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells AerCap Holdings NV, Papa John's International Inc, RingCentral Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamina Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Stamina Capital Management Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 865,400 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 83,905 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.80% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 494,638 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 45,635 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 123,002 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 350,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 843,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 665,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 382,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 865,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 123,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $596.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.