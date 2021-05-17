Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys PagSeguro Digital, FinServ Acquisition Corp, 8x8 Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Papa John's International Inc, RingCentral Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys PagSeguro Digital, FinServ Acquisition Corp, 8x8 Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Papa John's International Inc, RingCentral Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stamina Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys PagSeguro Digital, FinServ Acquisition Corp, 8x8 Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells AerCap Holdings NV, Papa John's International Inc, RingCentral Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamina Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Stamina Capital Management Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stamina+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 865,400 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89%
  2. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 83,905 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.80%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 494,638 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
  4. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 45,635 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
  5. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 123,002 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%
New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 350,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 843,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 665,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 382,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 865,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 123,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $596.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STAMINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider