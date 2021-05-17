Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys McDonald's Corp, The Walt Disney Co, RH, Sells Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, DIS, RH, PSFE, MA, NXPI, SNAP, ABC, SQ, FTCH, NVTA, BMBL, GHVI, SANA, AJAX, FULC, GMTX, DCPH, SIOX, MILE, IFRX, EYPT, FSRXU, RXDX, RXDX, ALUS, CMRX, XENE, HRTX, HCAQ, EBACU, DSEY, ARYD,
- Added Positions: UBER, AGIO, EL, PLAN, EXAS, TEL, DG, BLUE, PWR, KALV, KBR, MDT, KURA, PINS, MREO, OTIS, SLDB, FBRX, CVNA, UNP, MRNS, WPF, STRO, AGLE, ITCI, OTIC, CTLT, INZY, FSRV, KDNY,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, RPRX, GPN, FIS, AMZN, UNH, NKE, TTWO, OPEN, FIVE, LYFT, IQV, GH, TPR, ARYA, JWS, HLXA,
- Sold Out: FB, NFLX, CHTR, ATVI, FISV, CP, APD, LH, DT, BILL, TPGY, J, EAT, IPOF, IPOE, IPOD, INAQ, IMVT, ALLO, SLNO, INSM, FSDC, ORIC, MRACU, PRLD, HOL, HAACU, BLU, SNRHU, EPIX, SPFR.U,
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 632,904 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,400 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.44%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 823,710 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,210,893 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.22%
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 5,394,530 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 954,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,146,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $633.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 312,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 13,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 474,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 699,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,210,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc by 468.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,081,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 823,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 39.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,731,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $94.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 886,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 691,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99.
