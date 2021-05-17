Logo
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys McDonald's Corp, The Walt Disney Co, RH, Sells Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Suvretta Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, The Walt Disney Co, RH, Paysafe, Mastercard Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/suvretta+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 632,904 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.85%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 77,400 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.44%
  3. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 823,710 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,210,893 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.22%
  5. Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 5,394,530 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 954,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,146,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $633.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 312,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 13,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 474,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 699,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,210,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc by 468.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.23 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,081,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 823,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 39.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,731,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $94.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 886,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 691,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
