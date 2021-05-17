Logo
Miura Global Management, LLC Buys First Citizens BancShares Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, InMode, TAL Education Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Miura Global Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Citizens BancShares Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Pulmonx Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, InMode, TAL Education Group, Amedisys Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miura Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Miura Global Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $560 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miura Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miura+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miura Global Management, LLC
  1. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 120,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.82%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 170,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.33%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.77%
  4. TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 500,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 750,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1096.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $869.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 144.77%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,455,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $589.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Miura Global Management, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider