Miura Global Management, LLC Buys First Citizens BancShares Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells GoodRx Holdings Inc, InMode, TAL Education Group

- New Purchases: TRIP, LUNG, MGM, VIH, SHOP, APTV, ROKU, MGA,
- Added Positions: FCNCA, DIS, MSFT, EDU, BIO, RGEN, V, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: GDRX, INMD, CHTR, INSP, SE, DECK, NET, CMCSA, DHR, CYRX, LPRO, MS, ADBE, AEO,
- Sold Out: TAL, AMED, CHE, JD, FIS, OSH, JPM, XLP, ADUS, TSM, CDNS, SNPS, BAC, CGNX, PDD, ZBRA, NKE, BABA, DDOG, AFIB, LI,
For the details of Miura Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miura+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Miura Global Management, LLC
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 120,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.82%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 170,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.77%
- TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 500,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 750,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1096.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Miura Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $869.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 144.77%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,455,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $589.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Miura Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $180.37 and $226.26, with an estimated average price of $205.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Miura Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.
