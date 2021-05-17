Nokota Management, LP Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Energy Transfer LP

For the details of Nokota Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nokota+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nokota Management, LP
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 80,000 shares, 62.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 50,000 shares, 37.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Nokota Management, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.41%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Nokota Management, LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.59%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Nokota Management, LP sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.
