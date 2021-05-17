Nokota Management, LP Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Energy Transfer LP

New Purchases: VIAC, DISCA,

VIAC, DISCA, Sold Out: ET,

New York, NY, based Investment company Nokota Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokota Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Nokota Management, LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nokota Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nokota+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nokota Management, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.41%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nokota Management, LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.59%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nokota Management, LP sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.