Cowbird Capital Lp Buys XPEL Inc, NCR Corp, Anaplan Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: RTPYU, FSRV,
- Added Positions: XPEL, NCR, PLAN, FTDR, IQV,
- Reduced Positions: CTRN, RTP.U,
- Sold Out: CELH, SQ, PTON, RTPZ.U,
For the details of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowbird+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP
- Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) - 442,301 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 886,282 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.83%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 598,383 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 125,074 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Cowbird Capital Lp initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 606,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Cowbird Capital Lp initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 443,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XPEL Inc (XPEL)
Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 425.16%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.11%. The holding were 441,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NCR Corp (NCR)
Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in NCR Corp by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 886,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 415,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ.U)
Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.12.
