Cowbird Capital Lp Buys XPEL Inc, NCR Corp, Anaplan Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cowbird Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys XPEL Inc, NCR Corp, Anaplan Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, FinServ Acquisition Corp, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowbird Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cowbird Capital Lp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowbird+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP
  1. Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) - 442,301 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7%
  2. NCR Corp (NCR) - 886,282 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.83%
  3. NCR Corp (NCR) - 767,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 598,383 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 125,074 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Cowbird Capital Lp initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 606,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Cowbird Capital Lp initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 443,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPEL Inc (XPEL)

Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 425.16%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.11%. The holding were 441,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NCR Corp (NCR)

Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in NCR Corp by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 886,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 415,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ.U)

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COWBIRD CAPITAL LP keeps buying
insider

insider