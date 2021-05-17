Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Papa John's International Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells Globus Medical Inc, Popular Inc, Mimecast

- New Purchases: PZZA, CAG, UCTT, DLX, LCII, INGR, GWB, BLD, RJF, OMC, C, WM, ANGI, RF, GTN, DEA, AN,
- Added Positions: JACK, HRC, DELL,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, AGCO, AYI, CRUS, SJM, LITE, CGNX, ESS, SLGN, KHC, KR, ADP, LSTR, NHI, EGP, PRIM, MASI, ENS, SNA, SUPN, STZ, SNBR, PFPT, VSTO, AME, LEN, LMT, AVNT, CRM, SSD, UNFI, HUBS, FLOW, SNDR, F, PKG, TTEC, LGF.A, RBC, TEX, AAWW, OFC, GGG, INTC, SFM, ACLS, CERN, MTX, SIVB, WST, HII, EXLS, NWSA, CPT, HEI, MKSI, TER, WLK, CROX, ALRM, FLWS, CAH, FLO, HPQ, JCOM, SF, TMO, TKR, MWA, KEYS, KNX, NWL, RNST, UAA, ROIC, UE, UHAL, ARW, FIX, JNPR, MET, MHK, DAN, BHF, BIG, HIW, TPX, VMI, SPB, ZEN, JHG, BK, DE, FIVN, GNL, HAIN, IART, PBH, ENSG, CNO, PNC, ELF,
- Sold Out: GMED, BPOP, MIME, MPWR, QCOM, KMB, KLIC, LFUS, BJ, ATGE, FIZZ, COR, CXP, BWXT, CARG, BHE, CTB, HOLX, SLAB, TPH, PINC, CMD, PRGO, G, PPC, MGNI, SBAC, SMP, RAMP, DLTR, EGOV, TDG, GDDY, CTSH, CSII, ALLE, HSIC, K, ORLY, PFE, RPM, SCI, AER, TTGT, DBX, FDS, ADC, NEOG, SYK, NVT, BLDR, NUS, XRX, OGS, NTGR, TECH, CYBR, ROAD, ABC, CPB, DXC, OI, USNA, STAG, FNF, VIAV, LOW, VG, BAND, EQIX, MDU, STRA, WSO, ANTM, AMKR, LKQ, MCD, VZ, LULU, AGO, CBRL, TAP, PSB, UFPI, APPF, AVLR, ALB, IEX, RSG, ROL, WRE, TEAM, AZZ, BRO, ED, CRVL, CORT, JBHT, NNI, PVH, TRS, HCA, ILPT, NYCB,
- Deere & Co (DE) - 2,034 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 2,250 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio.
- HP Inc (HPQ) - 23,402 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
- Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 7,997 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio.
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 5,717 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.67%
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.4.Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47.
