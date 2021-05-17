Logo
Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Papa John's International Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Sells Globus Medical Inc, Popular Inc, Mimecast

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quantinno Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Papa John's International Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Deluxe Corp, LCI Industries Inc, sells Globus Medical Inc, Popular Inc, Mimecast, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantinno Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Quantinno Capital Management LP owns 243 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantinno Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantinno+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantinno Capital Management LP
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 2,034 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.91%
  2. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 2,250 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. HP Inc (HPQ) - 23,402 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
  4. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 7,997 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 5,717 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.67%
New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $63.4.

Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quantinno Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Quantinno Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quantinno Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quantinno Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quantinno Capital Management LP keeps buying
