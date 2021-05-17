TenCore Partners, LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Okta Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Woodward Inc, Workday Inc

- New Purchases: OKTA, TWTR,
- Added Positions: MSFT, DASH, CRM, BABA, AMZN, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, WWD, FB, WDAY,
- Sold Out: MA,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 50,380 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 324,365 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 352,750 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,490 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,330 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
TenCore Partners, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 251,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
TenCore Partners, LP added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 111.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 169,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
TenCore Partners, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.
