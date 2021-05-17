Newfoundland Capital Management Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Afya, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Newfoundland Capital Management Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Afya, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newfoundland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Afya, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Azul SA, PagSeguro Digital, sells Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Oi SA, Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfoundland Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Newfoundland Capital Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newfoundland Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfoundland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newfoundland Capital Management
  1. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,716,900 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,473,200 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 593,000 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 1,711,207 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 79,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 146,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 1,202,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Afya Ltd (AFYA)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Afya Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 551,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Azul SA (AZUL)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Azul SA. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 255,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 100,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 296,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,685,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 91,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 87.99%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.2.

Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Sold Out: Oi SA (OIBR.C)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $1.47 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.84.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newfoundland Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Newfoundland Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newfoundland Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newfoundland Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newfoundland Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider