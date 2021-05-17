Newfoundland Capital Management Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Afya, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV

- New Purchases: FMX, AFYA, PBR, AZUL, PAGS, AMX, BBD, EC, AUY, LIT, BSMX, OMAB, ITUB, XP, ASAI, FXI,
- Added Positions: LAUR, VSTA, SQM, VALE, AGI,
- Reduced Positions: AENZ,
- Sold Out: ARCO, CBD, KOF, OIBR.C, KL, 9IFA, CZZ, VLRS, EWW, VIST, EWZ, LILAK, PAAS, ENIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Newfoundland Capital Management
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,716,900 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 593,000 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
- Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 1,711,207 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 79,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 146,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 1,202,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Afya Ltd (AFYA)
Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Afya Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 551,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Azul SA (AZUL)
Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Azul SA. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 255,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 100,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 296,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)
Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,685,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 58.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 91,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 87.99%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)
Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.2.Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)
Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $45.83.Sold Out: Oi SA (OIBR.C)
Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $1.47 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.84.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)
Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.08.
