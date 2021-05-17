Engaged Capital LLC Buys Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, Sells Magellan Health Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Engaged Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, sells Magellan Health Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engaged Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Engaged Capital LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Engaged Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Engaged Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Engaged Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Engaged Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Engaged Capital LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Engaged Capital LLC
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 15,996,598 shares, 50.37% of the total portfolio.
- Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 8,553,155 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 2,918,609 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio.
- SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 9,829,298 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,356,447 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in Core-Mark Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 793,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.
