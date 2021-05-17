Engaged Capital LLC Buys Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, Sells Magellan Health Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: CORE,

CORE, Added Positions: NCR,

NCR, Reduced Positions: QUOT, IWM,

QUOT, IWM, Sold Out: MGLN,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Engaged Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Core-Mark Holding Co Inc, sells Magellan Health Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engaged Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Engaged Capital LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engaged Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engaged+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 15,996,598 shares, 50.37% of the total portfolio. Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 8,553,155 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 2,918,609 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 9,829,298 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,356,447 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%

Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in Core-Mark Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 793,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.