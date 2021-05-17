Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC

- New Purchases: EFV, FALN, IYE, XLI, MTUM, XLE, AXON, ZM, XLP, CAT, SPEM, IJK, IEUR, SNOW, LMND, ROKU, PSX, GBAB, REGN, LVS,
- Added Positions: IUSB, VTV, GOVT, TIP, IJR, IGSB, JPM, IEMG, HEDJ, PFF, VV, ITOT, DXJ, GDX, SLV, VGT, XLV, ISRG, VXRT, FTSL, SCHD, VEA, VSS, GWRE, EEM, EMB, QQQ, SOXX, T, AEP, EQIX, MRK, IJH, IWF, XOM, LMT, MS, DIS, MUJ, KMI, DOCU, OUSA, SCZ, SPYG, SUB, VB, ADBE, MO, BRK.B, CVX, CSCO, STZ, COST, GE, GOOGL, HON, IBM, MCD, MSFT, PEP, PG, SPH, UNH, WFC, MA, V, TSLA, ABBV, SHOP, PYPL, DOW, ARKG, ARKK, BOTZ, CWB, DIA, DVY, FDN, FPE, IXN, IYT, QVAL, VO, VTI, XLU, XLY, KO, ORCL, PRU, QCOM, CRM, TMO, RTX, BABA, DKNG, BIV, DGRO, FTC, GLD, ITA, IYG,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IVV, IEFA, USMV, MBB, SQ, ESGE, AAPL, BBBY, EFG, ESGU, AMZN, NVDA, IHI, VWO, MUB, VLUE, EFAV, IWP, OIH, BA, SHY, SPY, VIG, CVS, HUBS, VOD, PPG, MU, SE, RSP, ACN, CI, MOAT, ABT, VYM, IWS, IWR, IWO, IWN, ROST, IEF, GSLC, VNQ, TWLO, SND, CQQQ, XMLV, SDY, ROBO, QUAL, PBW, HDV, FTSM, SPLK, INTC, COP,
- Sold Out: SHYG, XSLV, DGRW, TLT, ICE, MRNA, ORAN, PDT,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 91,650 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 171,440 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 43,854 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 52,217 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,423 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 36,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $162.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 923.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 136,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 45,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.
