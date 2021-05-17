Parian Global Management LP Buys LendingClub Corp, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Neuronetics Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, South Mountain Merger Corp, Groupon Inc

- New Purchases: LC, AWH, STIM, AFIB, AMRS, MDWD, OCX, XGN, ANGO, ATRC, CSLT, QTRX, AMTX, PAVM, LNTH, AHCO, VRCA, BRKS,
- Added Positions: USIO, CLPT, VAPO,
- Reduced Positions: PSNL, DFHT, NGMS,
- Sold Out: LPRO, SMMC, GRPN, RPAY, IGT, WMG, LPLA, PRPL, PODD, ATEC, MRVI, LTHM, EAF, SIBN, BLI, AXNX, EVRI, MSGS, ANGI, SAIL, DMYD, SI, REAL, ANIK, PAYA, BCOR, AVID, SENS, STIC, RBAC.U, ACACU, MTACU, LEAP.U,
- Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) - 1,907,273 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- LendingClub Corp (LC) - 1,054,114 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH) - 2,502,049 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Neuronetics Inc (STIM) - 1,129,704 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) - 573,093 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 1,054,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.14%. The holding were 2,502,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Neuronetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 1,129,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 846,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 355,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MediWound Ltd (MDWD)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in MediWound Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 688,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Usio Inc (USIO)
Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Usio Inc by 108.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.75 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 1,697,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)
Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $29, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 573,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.Sold Out: South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMC)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.Sold Out: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $30.94 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $43.16.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6.Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8.
