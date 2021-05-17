Parian Global Management LP Buys LendingClub Corp, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Neuronetics Inc, Sells Open Lending Corp, South Mountain Merger Corp, Groupon Inc

New Purchases: LC, AWH, STIM, AFIB, AMRS, MDWD, OCX, XGN, ANGO, ATRC, CSLT, QTRX, AMTX, PAVM, LNTH, AHCO, VRCA, BRKS,

Investment company Parian Global Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys LendingClub Corp, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Neuronetics Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Amyris Inc, sells Open Lending Corp, South Mountain Merger Corp, Groupon Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parian Global Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Parian Global Management LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) - 1,907,273 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% LendingClub Corp (LC) - 1,054,114 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH) - 2,502,049 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Neuronetics Inc (STIM) - 1,129,704 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. New Position ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) - 573,093 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 1,054,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.14%. The holding were 2,502,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Neuronetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 1,129,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 846,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 355,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in MediWound Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 688,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Usio Inc by 108.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.75 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 1,697,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $29, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 573,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $30.94 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $43.16.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8.