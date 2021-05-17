Logo
SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys MGM Resorts International, Baidu Inc, Under Armour Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company SRS Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Resorts International, Baidu Inc, Under Armour Inc, Under Armour Inc, Datadog Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S RS Investment Management , LLC. As of 2021Q1, SRS Investment Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S

RS Investment Management , LLC's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/srs+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S RS Investment Management , LLC
  1. Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,430,882 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,064,369 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.68%
  3. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 7,304,499 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
  4. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 7,048,131 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 6,973,067 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)


SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 509,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)


SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 5,383,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)


SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,058,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)


SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $308.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 139,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signify Health Inc (SGFY)


SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 242.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 10,591,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 369.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 5,246,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 123.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,443,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of SRS Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:


