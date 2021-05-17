SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys MGM Resorts International, Baidu Inc, Under Armour Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BIDU, UA, DDOG, ZM, SGFY,

BIDU, UA, DDOG, ZM, SGFY, Added Positions: MGM, UAA, UPWK,

MGM, UAA, UPWK, Reduced Positions: NFLX, ATUS, CMCSA, Z, MDB, FVRR, TWTR, PLAN, ORLY, DT,

NFLX, ATUS, CMCSA, Z, MDB, FVRR, TWTR, PLAN, ORLY, DT, Sold Out: MSFT, BKNG, EXPE, TREX, TRIP, ALGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company SRS Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys MGM Resorts International, Baidu Inc, Under Armour Inc, Under Armour Inc, Datadog Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S, LLC. As of 2021Q1, S RS Investment Management , LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S RS Investment Management , LLC's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/srs+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RS Investment Management

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,430,882 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,064,369 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.68% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 7,304,499 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 7,048,131 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 6,973,067 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 509,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 5,383,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,058,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $308.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 139,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 242.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 10,591,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 369.52%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 5,246,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 123.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,443,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.