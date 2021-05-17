Ulysses Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: FB, IACA, WMT, BK, IACB.U, FMAC, GDOT, HUN, SKX, ACIC, SLAC.U, UNP, INTC,
- Added Positions: TMUS, CHTR, TWTR, DCOM, UBER, GLD, DBX, COF, V, FNF, ERIC, CVS, SBUX, AAPL, DD, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: IAC, HMHC, PACK, JPM, NTB, VNT, ASH, TBBK, NKE, STT,
- Sold Out: ULTA, BDGE, JBGS, IACA.U, FISV, C, KMT, GS, UPS, DIS, MTSI,
For the details of Ulysses Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ulysses+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ulysses Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 281,649 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,200 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,000 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
- Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 1,078,912 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA)
Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB.U)
Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 201,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)
Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 300,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 74.62%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 349,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 560,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 634,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)
Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7.Sold Out: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA.U)
Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ulysses Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Ulysses Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ulysses Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ulysses Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ulysses Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment