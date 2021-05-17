Logo
Ulysses Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Ulysses Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Twitter Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bridge Bancorp Inc, JBG SMITH Properties, ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ulysses Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ulysses Management LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ulysses Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ulysses+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ulysses Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 281,649 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.74%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,200 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,000 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 1,078,912 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA)

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd (IACB.U)

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 201,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)

Ulysses Management LLC initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 300,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 74.62%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 349,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 560,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 634,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Ulysses Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7.

Sold Out: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA.U)

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Ulysses Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ulysses Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Ulysses Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ulysses Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ulysses Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ulysses Management LLC keeps buying
