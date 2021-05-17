Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC Buys Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Golar LNG, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells D.R. Horton Inc, Kraton Corp, Livent Corp

- New Purchases: SVACU, SCHG, IBM, KMB, NI,
- Added Positions: GLNG, KMI, PRU, VTRS, MDC, FCX, FB, VEU, XLU, BHF, EIDO, TSN, STNG, MSFT, VTV, RSP, GDX, SPDW, VZ, AAPL, NOC, PM, PCG, WELL, GE, CAG,
- Reduced Positions: DHI, KRA, LTHM, SPTS, IVV, WY, CDLX, LUNMF, LMT, GS, MRK, WFC, BRK.B, RTX, JOE, AEC3.PFD, CSCO,
- Sold Out: SPTM,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,092 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,923 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 66,975 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 137,913 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,556 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 276,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $133.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 514,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.
