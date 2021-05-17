Logo
Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC Buys Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Golar LNG, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells D.R. Horton Inc, Kraton Corp, Livent Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hollis, NH, based Investment company Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Golar LNG, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells D.R. Horton Inc, Kraton Corp, Livent Corp, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumbard+investment+counseling%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,092 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,923 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 66,975 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. MetLife Inc (MET) - 137,913 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,556 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 276,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $133.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 514,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lumbard Investment Counseling, LLC. Also check out:

