Primavera Capital Management Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Primavera Capital Management Ltd
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 16,364,778 shares, 51.96% of the total portfolio.
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 17,533,874 shares, 34.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 8,787,385 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69431.45%
- Cango Inc (CANG) - 5,154,332 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.45%
- Xunlei Ltd (XNET) - 1,181,306 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%
Primavera Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.33%. The holding were 17,533,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Primavera Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 69431.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 8,787,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Primavera Capital Management Ltd.
