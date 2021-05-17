Primavera Capital Management Ltd Buys XPeng Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: XPEV,

XPEV, Added Positions: PLTR,

PLTR, Reduced Positions: CANG, XNET,

Investment company Primavera Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys XPeng Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Primavera Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Primavera Capital Management Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Primavera Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/primavera+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 16,364,778 shares, 51.96% of the total portfolio. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 17,533,874 shares, 34.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 8,787,385 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69431.45% Cango Inc (CANG) - 5,154,332 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.45% Xunlei Ltd (XNET) - 1,181,306 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%

Primavera Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.33%. The holding were 17,533,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Primavera Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 69431.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 8,787,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.