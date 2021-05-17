YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP Buys Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Sells Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

New Purchases: XOG,

XOG, Sold Out: XOGAQ,

Investment company YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, sells Extraction Oil & Gas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yt+extraction+co+investment+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) - 58,140 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOGAQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 58,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YT Extraction Co Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.05.