Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on June 7, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

Cathay General Bancorp (PRNewsFoto/Cathay General Bancorp) (PRNewsfoto/Cathay General Bancorp)

ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-general-bancorp-declares-0-31-per-share-dividend-301292863.html

SOURCE Cathay General Bancorp

