Actifai Partners with Atlantic Broadband to Support the Cable Operator's Growth Plans and Customer Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Actifai Partners with Atlantic Broadband to Support the Cable Operator's Growth Plans and Customer Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider for cable and telecom companies, has partnered with Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, to drive growth and to enhance Atlantic Broadband's customer experience by optimizing product recommendations based on the needs of its prospects and customers.

Actifai and Atlantic Broadband's logos side by side in partnership announcement.

Atlantic Broadband will deploy Actifai's web-based tools for its sales, retention and care agents, and will use Actifai's APIs to power offer recommendations and selling points for users on its e-commerce site. This partnership follows a successful pilot engagement conducted between October 2020 and February 2021.

Atlantic Broadband and Actifai are partnering during a period of growth for cable and telecom operators, most of whom see an increasing opportunity to harness the power of data and AI to enhance customer interactions. AI has many potential benefits in the sector, including combining real-time demographic, competitive and behavioral data to determine offers that will better meet customers' needs and improve the likelihood of conversion, satisfaction and long-term retention.

"Atlantic Broadband is committed to providing clear and transparent offers to our customers, while making it easy to do business with us," said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. "Actifai is critical in supporting this mission. Its software provides product recommendations and selling points that empower our agents, help our customers better understand the value we deliver, and more intelligently match offers to needs resulting in a substantial financial return that will be reinvested in serving our customers."

Actifai is still a relatively new market entrant, but it is gaining widespread adoption among leading cable operators seeking to utilize AI in practical ways to create bottom line impact. Actifai's customers have achieved an average return on investment of ~3,000%, which is driven by the platform's unique ability to couple complex AI algorithms on the back-end with easily accessible APIs and a simple, modern front end for users.

"It's a real privilege for us to be partnering with a customer-centric company like Atlantic Broadband that shares our commitment to using AI in practical ways to drive business benefit," said Ned Brody, Founder of Actifai. "We are very excited about the value our technology has created, and we look forward to the opportunity to build upon our early successes together in this expanded partnership."

INQUIRIES
Actifai is partnering with leading cable and telecom companies in North America, the United Kingdom and elsewhere. To learn more or begin a conversation, contact Venu Amar at [email protected].

ABOUT ACTIFAI
Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help leading cable and telecom companies improve customer acquisition, retention and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai was founded in partnership with a U.S.-based telecommunications provider and is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.actif.ai.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND
Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides TV, Internet, Phone and enterprise business services to more than 500,000 business and residential customers located in eleven states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit https://atlanticbb.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actifai-partners-with-atlantic-broadband-to-support-the-cable-operators-growth-plans-and-customer-experience-301292932.html

SOURCE Actifai

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment