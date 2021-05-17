eBay Names Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

eBay Names Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accomplished leader brings a wide range of strategic business and financial experience

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) today announced it has named Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Steve will oversee all global aspects of eBay's financial operations including controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, audit, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. Steve will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on June 21, 2021.

eBay (www.ebay.com)

Most recently Steve served as JetBlue's Chief Financial Officer where he was responsible for all disciplines of the finance function, as well as strategic sourcing and infrastructure development. During his tenure, Steve served as the oversight officer for JetBlue Technology Ventures, which was established to ensure JetBlue was committed to and in constant pursuit of innovation. He worked in close partnership with the CEO and leadership team to focus on customer-centricity through digital innovation and service, culminating in the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the industry, and helped navigate the company through the remarkable challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With his rich background as a strategic business leader and skilled operator, Steve brings extensive experience in generating results by investing in technology, driving innovation and focusing relentlessly on the customer," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer, eBay. "The airline industry is known to be incredibly competitive, forever operating on tight margins, high customer expectations and the endless need to evolve. I'm excited for Steve to bring his unique and valuable perspective to eBay."

"I am proud to be joining the pioneer of ecommerce," said Steve Priest, incoming Chief Financial Officer, eBay. "The transformation I've observed over the last year has been impressive and I know it's only just beginning. I look forward to helping the company pursue its goal of becoming the best global ecommerce marketplace for buyers and sellers."

Steve gained extensive international experience in various senior level positions during his nearly 20 years with British Airways, including Senior Vice President, Atlantic Joint Business, Senior Vice President of Customer Contact and Distribution, and Regional Vice President, Controller for Western Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He is a graduate of Victoria University of Manchester in the U.K. and a qualified Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Interim CFO, Andy Cring, will continue in his role until Steve joins eBay at the end of June. After that time, Andy will assist with the transition.

"I want to thank Andy for his dedication as eBay's interim CFO, and I'm especially grateful for everything he did to support me during my first year as CEO," said Iannone. "He has helped us navigate through unprecedented times, provided tremendous thought leadership, and championed support for our seller community. Andy has played a critical role in moving eBay forward."

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-names-steve-priest-chief-financial-officer-301292817.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment