EOG Resources Promotes Jeff Leitzell to Executive Vice President

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced that Jeffrey R. "Jeff" Leitzell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, joining the headquarters executive management team effective immediately. Jeff has been Vice President and General Manager of EOG's Midland, Texas office since December 2017, responsible for operations in the Delaware Basin located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico. In his new role, he will be responsible for EOG's Midland, Denver and Artesia operating areas.

"Jeff has done an exceptional job leading the continued development of EOG's Delaware Basin assets," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Under his leadership, EOG significantly increased activity in the Delaware Basin adding more than three times the inventory than has been drilled, while also demonstrating industry leadership in water re-use, flaring reduction and methane emissions reduction technology to minimize EOG's environmental footprint. Jeff exemplifies EOG's unique culture and brings broad experience and a proven track record of success to his new role."

Jeff Leitzell has 17 years of industry experience and almost 13 years of service with EOG. Prior to serving as Vice President and General Manager of EOG's Midland office, Jeff served as Operations Manager from 2015 to 2017. Prior to that, he held various engineering roles of increasing responsibility in multiple EOG offices since being hired as a Completions Engineer in 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from West Virginia University.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-promotes-jeff-leitzell-to-executive-vice-president-301292862.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

