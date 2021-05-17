The stock of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 2.41 per share and the market cap of AUD 2.4 billion, Rural Funds Group stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Rural Funds Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Rural Funds Group is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.11% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Rural Funds Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Rural Funds Group is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rural Funds Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Rural Funds Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Rural Funds Group has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 68.2 million and earnings of AUD 0.232 a share. Its operating margin is 66.51%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Rural Funds Group at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rural Funds Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Rural Funds Group is -0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Rural Funds Group's ROIC was 4.90, while its WACC came in at 2.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rural Funds Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Rural Funds Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.