Top 1st-Quarter Trades of Ray Dalio's Bridgewater

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Top 1st-Quarter Trades of Ray Dalio's Bridgewater

$165 billion hedge fund releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bridgewater Associates, the $165 billion hedge fund founded by

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed its first-quarter portfolio last week, revealing that its top trades included a new position in Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW, Financial) and boosts to its holdings in Proctor & Gamble Co. (PG, Financial), Walmart Inc. (WMT, Financial) and Coca-Cola Co. (KO, Financial). Despite this, several of the hedge fund's top trades are sells in exchange-traded funds, including the SPDR Gold Shares Exchange-Traded Fund (GLD, Financial), SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY, Financial), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM, Financial) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial).

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund invests based on Dalio's life principles, which include working for what he wanted, not for what others wanted him to do, coming up with the best independent opinions and stress-testing them, and wrestling with reality without worrying too much about overconfidence.

1394341016617660416.png

As of March 31, Bridgewater's $11.34 billion equity portfolio contains 455 stocks, with 127 new positions and a turnover ratio of 20%. Excluding ETF holdings, the portfolio's top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer defensive, consumer cyclical and health care, representing 27.84%, 17.21% and 11.72% of the equity portfolio.

1394367332813418496.png

Firm trims several ETF positions

Bridgewater sold 1,252,684 shares of SPDR Gold Shares ETF (

GLD, Financial), trimming the position 41.96% and the equity portfolio 1.93%. The firm also sold 548,244 shares of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY, Financial), curbing the position 14.87% and the equity portfolio 1.77%.

1394402036518268928.png

1394402417080053760.png

The hedge fund also reduced its positions in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (

EEM, Financial) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial), selling 89.06% of the former position and 47.01% of the latter position.

1394403210092916736.png

1394403268649594880.png

Lowe's

Bridgewater purchased 291,137 shares of Lowe's (

LOW, Financial), giving the position 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $171.69 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.31.

1394373987009605632.png

GuruFocus ranks the Mooresville, North Carolina-based home improvement retailer's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 9, a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform over 85% of global competitors.

1394375650269245440.png

Other gurus with holdings in Lowe's include

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

1394395905649586176.png

Proctor & Gamble

Bridgewater purchased 523,180 shares of Proctor & Gamble (

PG, Financial), increasing the position by 19.41% and the equity portfolio by 0.62%. Shares averaged $130.43 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

1394396515761434624.png

GuruFocus ranks the Cincinnati-based consumer product company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and operating margins that have increased approximately 2.4% per year over the past five years and is outperforming over 93% of global competitors.

1394398085907525632.png

Gurus with large positions in Proctor & Gamble include

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trian Fund Management.

1394398355269922816.png

Walmart

Bridgewater purchased 512,347 shares of Walmart (

WMT, Financial), increasing the holding by 16.64% and the equity portfolio by 0.61%. Shares averaged $139.05 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12.

1394399013947617280.png

GuruFocus ranks the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that outperform over 60% of global competitors.

1394399975214985216.png

Coca-Cola

Bridgewater purchased 1,136,820 shares of Coca-Cola (

KO, Financial), expanding the position by 25.1% and the equity portfolio by 0.53%. Shares averaged $50.34 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

1394400972649836544.png

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based beverage giant's profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns that outperform over 92% of global competitors despite three-year revenue growth rates underperforming over 69% of global non-alcoholic beverage companies.

1394404024995852288.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) also has a holding in Coca-Cola.

1394404264750657536.png

Disclosure: Long Coca-Cola and Proctor & Gamble.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!