ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys Insight Enterprises Inc, Fiserv Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Morgan Stanley, Seagate Technology PLC, CDW Corp

- New Purchases: NSIT, BLD, OUT,
- Added Positions: FISV,
- Reduced Positions: STX, C, KKR, TRN, SLM,
- Sold Out: MS, CDW,
- Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 23,011,223 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.67%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 21,723,719 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.62%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 31,584,672 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 21,547,746 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio.
- CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 10,229,820 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio.
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $98.25, with an estimated average price of $85.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $205.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 221,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 157,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 161.97%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 860,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4.Reduced: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. reduced to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 23.67%. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $104.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.15%. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. still held 23,011,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.
