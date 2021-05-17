Logo
Caxton Associates Buys Sunrun Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The AES Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Caxton Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Sunrun Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The AES Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Associates . As of 2021Q1, Caxton Associates owns 414 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Caxton Associates 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caxton+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Caxton Associates
  1. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 747,843 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,231 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 629.17%
  3. Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,374,100 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,250 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 274,445 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 1,374,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.53%. The holding were 40,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 274,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 660,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 800,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,654,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 629.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 368,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 967.01%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 22,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 747,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 346.29%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 202,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Visa Inc by 126.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 56,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $182.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -28.03%.

Caxton Associates still held 252,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 98.24%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%.

Caxton Associates still held 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.7%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%.

Caxton Associates still held 12,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 38.54%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%.

Caxton Associates still held 230,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 91.09%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%.

Caxton Associates still held 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Caxton Associates. Also check out:


1. Caxton Associates's Undervalued Stocks

2. Caxton Associates's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Caxton Associates's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Caxton Associates keeps buying
