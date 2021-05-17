Caxton Associates Buys Sunrun Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The AES Corp

- New Purchases: RUN, GOOGL, FB, HES, TPIC, OXY, BIDU, VIAC, CME, SABR, SONO, CMCSA, WDC, TRP, EQC, PCAR, AMTX, ZTO, XOG, APA, CTSH, MNST, JKHY, COWN, DQ, SC, LNG, OFC, HSIC, INFY, MKC, SU, OGS, DEN, CLX, OVV, ELS, JEF, PRU, RGR, WMT, UI, ESI, CTRE, SNDR, BRO, CVS, CERN, XEC, HAS, JNPR, KLIC, ORLY, STRA, TMO, WSO, BR, AGNC, VRSK, BAH, CDW, ARW, CALM, CNS, GNTX, GTY, HUM, MANT, NOC, ASGN, DGX, SUI, WTI, SBRA, AR, FSK, VIRT, ATKR, ORGO, PINS, RAMP, BIO, BRC, TGNA, IT, HEI, IDXX, IMKTA, MSA, OHI, RYN, ROL, SWBI, UCTT, GWW, CROX, EVR, OPI, CUBI, FANG, PFSI, MC, LOB, TWLO, PRSP, MRNA, AIV, ATVI, ATR, BF.B, COF, CTAS, DRQ, EA, EL, FCFS, GNW, HFC, HD, ILMN, LNC, LPX, MKTX, MED, NTAP, NXST, ORA, PDCO, CDMO, PDCE, QCOM, POOL, SIMO, TPL, WMK, CAI, BX, PDM, VER, LPI, APAM, TMX, ENVA, ETSY, SQ, MGP, GRWG, SNAP, ATER, CRWD, JOBS, AEIS, HTH, MATX, ALGN, ALL, AVB, OZK, BDN, BG, CPT, FIS, CHD, DVN, DBD, DCI, ERIE, FMC, FDS, VERU, FNF, HRB, HR, HTLD, HSY, HMN, HRL, IEX, ICE, JJSF, JCOM, KNX, MRTN, MRK, MRCY, MCY, CASH, NDAQ, ORI, PETS, RAVN, RCII, ROST, SYX, TTM, TOL, UNFI, UNM, USNA, WRE, WLK, XRX, SPB, EBAY, TTGT, LULU, SATS, NOG, HI, TNET, FF, DG, GM, LPLA, SXC, BCEI, BCEI, PRLB, CG, SRC, VEEV, BSIG, STOR, VSTO, GNL, PJT, FCPT, AGR, NTLA, CDEV, HONE, REVG, QD, FNKO, INSP, SWAV, MORF, PLD, AMN, VCEL, AINV, ARCC, ASH, AZPN, AN, TPR, CPRT, DLX, AUD, AUD, EVC, EXPD, CLGX, FBC, FSP, IMMR, KRNY, KBAL, LH, LBAI, LXP, MTW, MOD, MORN, OGE, PLUG, PII, PCH, NXGN, RPM, RRC, SCHL, SYK, TTWO, TTC, TG, TRN, UNF, WAB, WETF, GRBK, MSCI, OMER, FAF, WD, GWRE, RH, PBF, MUSA, PINC, OMF, STAY, MBUU, BABA, JYNT, XBIT, MCFT, HPE, ACBI, VRS, MEDP, SMPL, FINV, GSHD, MESA, NIU, YETI, JMIA, SCPL, IHRT, PHR, CRNC, PGNY, XLI, BKD, AWH, EMKR, OIS, TTI, TRST, KRMD, MNOV, OESX, ONTX, PAGP, CSLT, TMST, SENS, BNED, OVID, CURO, CASA, ICLK, GNLN, EWG, XLF, RESN, VXX,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, APTV, DIS, V, ZBRA, MSGS, NAVI, AIG, HLI, MCK, VOYA, MSGN, EQH, AMAT, ABC, MA, PTC, VLO, RHI, ECL, DT, LXRX, VKTX, LHX, ATOM, FLGT, DELL, HHR, PRDO,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, SLV, AAPL, MU, NEE, PEG, TSM, DOCU, LRCX, ON, UBER, LMT, ARES, EXTR, XOM, GHG,
- Sold Out: EEM, AES, NEP, PPL, ES, LNT, XEL, POR, DTE, EXC, DUK, D, CNP, CWEN, INTU, AMD, AMBA, ADBE, SHOP, NXPI, ABNB, CREE, QQQ, RCM, AMT, HALO, SPGI, SBAC, ROP, ATUS, KMX, BHF, MTCH, NFLX, TDC, AWI, AVTR, KRC, TDG, ADSK, WRB, VRSN, NLOK, SIRI, ATRS, SWI, ICLN, FTCH, PDD, RES, MSI, BBY, PRTY, LC, OMC, PANW, FLT, TSLA, QRTEA, ZIXI, MBI, MIDD, ALTO, BBAR,
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 747,843 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,231 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 629.17%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,374,100 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,250 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 274,445 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
Caxton Associates initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 1,374,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Caxton Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.53%. The holding were 40,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Caxton Associates initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 274,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)
Caxton Associates initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 660,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Caxton Associates initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 800,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Caxton Associates initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,654,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 629.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 368,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 967.01%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 22,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 747,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 346.29%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 202,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Visa Inc by 126.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 56,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $182.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -28.03%. Caxton Associates still held 252,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 98.24%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Caxton Associates still held 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.7%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Caxton Associates still held 12,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 38.54%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Caxton Associates still held 230,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 91.09%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Caxton Associates still held 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.
