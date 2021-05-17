Caxton Associates Buys Sunrun Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The AES Corp

New Purchases: RUN, GOOGL, FB, HES, TPIC, OXY, BIDU, VIAC, CME, SABR, SONO, CMCSA, WDC, TRP, EQC, PCAR, AMTX, ZTO, XOG, APA, CTSH, MNST, JKHY, COWN, DQ, SC, LNG, OFC, HSIC, INFY, MKC, SU, OGS, DEN, CLX, OVV, ELS, JEF, PRU, RGR, WMT, UI, ESI, CTRE, SNDR, BRO, CVS, CERN, XEC, HAS, JNPR, KLIC, ORLY, STRA, TMO, WSO, BR, AGNC, VRSK, BAH, CDW, ARW, CALM, CNS, GNTX, GTY, HUM, MANT, NOC, ASGN, DGX, SUI, WTI, SBRA, AR, FSK, VIRT, ATKR, ORGO, PINS, RAMP, BIO, BRC, TGNA, IT, HEI, IDXX, IMKTA, MSA, OHI, RYN, ROL, SWBI, UCTT, GWW, CROX, EVR, OPI, CUBI, FANG, PFSI, MC, LOB, TWLO, PRSP, MRNA, AIV, ATVI, ATR, BF.B, COF, CTAS, DRQ, EA, EL, FCFS, GNW, HFC, HD, ILMN, LNC, LPX, MKTX, MED, NTAP, NXST, ORA, PDCO, CDMO, PDCE, QCOM, POOL, SIMO, TPL, WMK, CAI, BX, PDM, VER, LPI, APAM, TMX, ENVA, ETSY, SQ, MGP, GRWG, SNAP, ATER, CRWD, JOBS, AEIS, HTH, MATX, ALGN, ALL, AVB, OZK, BDN, BG, CPT, FIS, CHD, DVN, DBD, DCI, ERIE, FMC, FDS, VERU, FNF, HRB, HR, HTLD, HSY, HMN, HRL, IEX, ICE, JJSF, JCOM, KNX, MRTN, MRK, MRCY, MCY, CASH, NDAQ, ORI, PETS, RAVN, RCII, ROST, SYX, TTM, TOL, UNFI, UNM, USNA, WRE, WLK, XRX, SPB, EBAY, TTGT, LULU, SATS, NOG, HI, TNET, FF, DG, GM, LPLA, SXC, BCEI, BCEI, PRLB, CG, SRC, VEEV, BSIG, STOR, VSTO, GNL, PJT, FCPT, AGR, NTLA, CDEV, HONE, REVG, QD, FNKO, INSP, SWAV, MORF, PLD, AMN, VCEL, AINV, ARCC, ASH, AZPN, AN, TPR, CPRT, DLX, AUD, AUD, EVC, EXPD, CLGX, FBC, FSP, IMMR, KRNY, KBAL, LH, LBAI, LXP, MTW, MOD, MORN, OGE, PLUG, PII, PCH, NXGN, RPM, RRC, SCHL, SYK, TTWO, TTC, TG, TRN, UNF, WAB, WETF, GRBK, MSCI, OMER, FAF, WD, GWRE, RH, PBF, MUSA, PINC, OMF, STAY, MBUU, BABA, JYNT, XBIT, MCFT, HPE, ACBI, VRS, MEDP, SMPL, FINV, GSHD, MESA, NIU, YETI, JMIA, SCPL, IHRT, PHR, CRNC, PGNY, XLI, BKD, AWH, EMKR, OIS, TTI, TRST, KRMD, MNOV, OESX, ONTX, PAGP, CSLT, TMST, SENS, BNED, OVID, CURO, CASA, ICLK, GNLN, EWG, XLF, RESN, VXX,

Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, APTV, DIS, V, ZBRA, MSGS, NAVI, AIG, HLI, MCK, VOYA, MSGN, EQH, AMAT, ABC, MA, PTC, VLO, RHI, ECL, DT, LXRX, VKTX, LHX, ATOM, FLGT, DELL, HHR, PRDO,

Reduced Positions: GLD, SLV, AAPL, MU, NEE, PEG, TSM, DOCU, LRCX, ON, UBER, LMT, ARES, EXTR, XOM, GHG,

Sold Out: EEM, AES, NEP, PPL, ES, LNT, XEL, POR, DTE, EXC, DUK, D, CNP, CWEN, INTU, AMD, AMBA, ADBE, SHOP, NXPI, ABNB, CREE, QQQ, RCM, AMT, HALO, SPGI, SBAC, ROP, ATUS, KMX, BHF, MTCH, NFLX, TDC, AWI, AVTR, KRC, TDG, ADSK, WRB, VRSN, NLOK, SIRI, ATRS, SWI, ICLN, FTCH, PDD, RES, MSI, BBY, PRTY, LC, OMC, PANW, FLT, TSLA, QRTEA, ZIXI, MBI, MIDD, ALTO, BBAR,

Investment company Caxton Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Sunrun Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The AES Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q1, Caxton Associates owns 414 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caxton Associates

Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 747,843 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,231 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 629.17% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,374,100 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,250 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 274,445 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 1,374,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.53%. The holding were 40,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 274,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 660,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 800,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,654,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 629.17%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 368,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 967.01%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 22,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 61.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 747,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 346.29%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 202,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Visa Inc by 126.77%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 56,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $182.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $43.64.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -28.03%. Caxton Associates still held 252,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 98.24%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Caxton Associates still held 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 91.7%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Caxton Associates still held 12,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 38.54%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Caxton Associates still held 230,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Associates reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 91.09%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Caxton Associates still held 13,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.