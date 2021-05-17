Logo
Gotham Asset Management, LLC Buys Dominion Energy Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Gotham Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dominion Energy Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, FedEx Corp, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gotham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gotham Asset Management, LLC owns 979 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Joel Greenblatt 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+greenblatt/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Joel Greenblatt
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,726 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.13%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,791 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,422 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.8%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 111,521 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,869 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.03%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)


Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)


Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 218,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)


Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $308.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)


Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)


Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)


Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 209.92%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 213,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 918.65%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 261.87%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 429,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 393.86%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 186.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $309.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 1437.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 258,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Joel Greenblatt. Also check out:


1. Joel Greenblatt's Undervalued Stocks

2. Joel Greenblatt's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Joel Greenblatt's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Joel Greenblatt keeps buying
