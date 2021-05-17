Gotham Asset Management, LLC Buys Dominion Energy Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: BDX, NWSA, WAT, DLTR, ABNB, XOM, MTZ, PENN, GNTX, X, SAGE, CPRT, WDC, BAX, CCK, FLGT, CGNX, GPI, OMCL, WRK, ROL, LUV, DOX, AMP, DRE, EXR, NDSN, PLT, NTR, PFG, SONY, SPB, CMG, GPRE, ACHC, CABO, OLLI, UA, HEXO, NFE, AVTR, DT, WMG, BHC, CPE, COHU, DAR, LLY, HRC, OSK, PKG, RMBS, XYL, FIVE, FANG, IQV, VEEV, TSE, KEYS, BMBL, CB, BECN, CP, CHE, XEC, DXC, CNX, COO, DLB, FAST, GVA, ICUI, LBTYA, MORN, NYT, OKE, RF, RBA, SLM, STKL, XPER, TRP, VFC, WLL, WWD, PRIM, TTGT, BX, HI, SEAS, VRNS, TMX, BOOT, CVNA, ATUS, VICI, CHX, LOVE, REZI, WORK, ACI, UPST, ABMD, ALL, UHAL, ACGL, BCO, COG, CTRN, DPZ, SSP, ENS, FCNCA, GSK, GT, HSIC, KEY, KOPN, LHCG, LECO, MMS, NBR, ORI, ASGN, ALTO, PBR, PCH, SBGI, SJI, SF, TFX, TEX, VECO, WDFC, WAL, WLK, FRHC, FTS, ICFI, ALGT, MSCI, FN, VUZI, PACB, LPLA, APO, AL, POST, CG, RLGY, COTY, GOGO, MGNX, CHGG, SC, CHRS, ENVA, BOX, BKI, GKOS, ALRM, NVCR, TWNK, ZOM, FND, TRTN, TBIO, LEVI, UBER, MRVI, WISH, NAK, OGI, OCGN, SENS, PRTY,

D, NXPI, OXY, SPY, FDX, DVN, MDLZ, MRO, TTD, MRK, J, APTV, ZM, UPS, ETSY, GD, AES, TPR, UNP, ICE, HZNP, BIO, CERN, MNST, LH, MAR, PYPL, VIAC, QCOM, SGEN, SHOP, ALGN, AEO, MRVL, JAZZ, NFLX, TER, SONO, CTVA, GOLD, CLGX, IIVI, PKI, UTHR, DELL, HALO, NOC, ON, TRI, XLNX, ABT, AMGN, ASH, ADSK, BG, COF, EME, EL, FCX, HAS, MIDD, ABBV, AR, IR, DNLI, ILMN, JBL, MGA, MCK, NXST, QDEL, RRC, WEN, TYL, VRNT, GLUU, BERY, W, CRNC, AMD, ALXN, AZPN, ELY, DKS, HAIN, HEI, IAG, KGC, MSM, MAT, OII, PXD, SON, SCCO, TTC, VRSN, ZBRA, AGI, IRDM, LOPE, PCTY, GLOB, YETI, ATVI, ADBE, AMG, ANSS, AIZ, BSX, BF.B, CACI, CSGS, CNI, DECK, DDS, FCN, FLO, TGNA, MTCH, IMGN, LNC, TELL, MDP, MMSI, MS, NI, OSTK, PGR, RGLD, SAIA, CRM, SGMS, GEO, UNFI, VG, AVAV, AROC, VET, ST, KKR, FRC, DOOR, SYF, BPMC, CDEV, CARG, AEIS, AB, AMED, ABR, CDE, DSGX, RE, NEE, IT, MKL, NFG, NTGR, OMI, PRFT, R, XPO, SFL, SWBI, JOE, TDY, TEN, TTEK, RIG, VGR, WW, ZION, AIMC, BLNK, IRWD, SSTK, NXE, AMC, ZEN, HUBS, WK, NEX, BKR, DOCU, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, PWR, BRK.B, CVX, HON, MSFT, NVDA, PAYX, JNJ, WY, HUM, EBAY, FB, SPGI, PVH, DIS, LMT, TSN, RH, HWM, STZ, EXPD, LHX, PNR, MGM, ORCL, KMI, KMB, TDG, DHR, GPS, MAS, BKNG, BR, BWA, FLS, CSX, CSCO, INTC, AMCR, IVZ, CMI, HAL, HD, LOW, NRG, LIN, FSLR, COP, DD, NKE, SNA, URI, CHTR, VNT, BLK, DVA, DOV, EOG, FMC, HPQ, NSC, PPG, SEE, DG, CAG, FBHS, MMM, CE, IBM, SYY, DFS, CLX, KO, NDAQ, VAR, GM, AMAT, AZO, BBY, LB, MCD, SYNA, TSCO, WSM, LYB, NOW, CTAS, HL, K, KR, NEM, STE, TGT, WFC, MA, FTI, V, KHC, CWH, MO, XRAY, DRI, TT, JNPR, DGX, UHS, VZ, NTRA, FOXA, ACN, A, CPB, ECL, EMR, MDT, SMG, NLOK, WMT, YUM, TEL, ENPH, ALK, APA, CVS, CMCSA, CMC, DUK, GILD, ORLY, PII, PHM, SWKS, ANTM, HBI, AVGO, CPRI, QRVO, T, ABC, ADM, F, BEN, ITW, SJM, JCI, LKQ, MHK, PZZA, PEP, STX, SPG, SYK, TPX, AAP, APH, BIIB, FLIR, FITB, GIS, GS, INFO, JBHT, JACK, NTAP, NUE, AVNT, RSG, SNPS, TROW, TXN, OC, CFX, TWTR, OTIS, AON, BAC, CAT, EXPE, FFIV, FISV, INTU, MAA, TAP, PCAR, PRU, RPM, SIVB, SLB, WSO, WHR, AUY, WU, MOS, HLT, CDK, MSGS, ROKU, BJ, PLD, AMKR, AN, BC, CF, CNQ, CRI, CHD, DHI, DISH, EXC, WELL, IPG, NCR, PNC, SNBR, SIG, WBA, WST, ULTA, FNV, GNRC, MPC, MTSI, SFM, CC, FLOW, DOW, CARR, AGCO, AMT, AVB, BYD, CBRE, CDNS, CI, COST, DE, DY, EMN, M, HOLX, DIN, IP, MDU, TGTX, MMC, MCHP, NOV, PH, PFE, PEG, SSD, STMP, SWK, WMB, TMUS, CLR, BLMN, BLD, TDOC, AA, SNAP, SNDR, ANF, ADS, AXL, AME, ARCB, ARW, BBBY, BLKB, EAT, CRL, CINF, C, CL, CNMD, DBD, FHI, GIII, ROCK, HOG, HIG, MLHR, HSY, ITT, JKHY, LSCC, LEG, MXIM, MET, OGE, OI, PG, PRGS, SHW, SAH, TRV, SCS, SHOO, THC, TMO, UCTT, UNH, UFPI, URBN, VTR, GWW, WOR, TDC, CDNA, SSNC, BAH, NLSN, AXTA, TRU, HPE, RRR, APPN, SAIL, NVT, WH, ABM, AFL, AIN, ARE, ARWR, AJG, TFC, CRS, CVCO, LNG, CTSH, GLW, CCI, DHT, EA, OVV, FL, GPC, IDA, IDCC, KSU, LRCX, MTD, MU, MCO, MLI, MUR, FIZZ, NWL, PAAS, PTC, PDCO, PBH, RS, RHI, SANM, SXT, SCI, SKYW, SM, STRA, INVA, WEX, ZBH, KALU, GTLS, AWK, SATS, PM, DAN, H, FTNT, VRSK, FLT, KOS, BCC, CDW, MUSA, DNOW, SITE, ATKR, HRI, TPIC, ELF, VST, LW, LAUR, CLDR, CRWD, AIR, VCEL, AYI, ATI, MDRX, AXP, AIG, THRM, APOG, AIT, ACLS, BMI, BLDP, BKE, BLDR, CAE, CBRL, GIB, PRDO, LUMN, CHH, CLH, COKE, CYH, CTB, CORT, CLB, CVA, CUB, CW, DISCA, ETN, EPC, EXAS, FICO, FELE, GE, GES, HCSG, HELE, INCY, KLAC, LZB, LAMR, LPX, MAN, VIVO, MOH, MPWR, NAT, NUAN, OSIS, ODP, ODFL, OMC, OTEX, MD, PDCE, MODV, PSA, RBC, REGN, RCI, SBAC, WPM, SO, STLD, RGR, TTMI, TTWO, ACIW, TUP, USB, UNF, VMI, CMPR, WNC, WDR, WTS, WGO, INT, ZUMZ, IRBT, CROX, KBR, CLNE, ENSG, CPG, AG, TNET, JBT, SEM, CVE, KRA, MSGN, SPSC, PCRX, CSOD, AMCX, PVG, RXN, PANW, ZTS, OCUL, CZR, SUM, VSTO, UNVR, LITE, NGVT, USFD, ADNT, AM, MGY, SPCE, EYE, WHD, MRNA, KTB, NVST, FLWS, AOS, AEM, TVTY, AWR, ADI, ABG, ADP, AVY, B, BDC, BIG, CENX, DIOD, DCI, EXP, ERF, NPO, FOSL, GIL, HP, IMKTA, KSS, SR, LEN, LGND, LGF.B, MTB, MKSI, MANH, MLM, MVIS, EGOV, NYMT, PTEN, ROLL, RWT, RGEN, ROP, SJR, SKY, SBUX, SNX, GHC, WCC, AAWW, PRG, VNDA, QRTEA, EVR, ACM, LULU, APPS, KDP, VRTS, KL, IVR, LEA, CALX, PRI, TRGP, WD, VC, UI, ANGI, VAC, COOP, MRC, GMED, APAM, SAIC, OMF, LGIH, ALLY, MBUU, ATEN, WMS, APPF, PLNT, PJT, MEDP, FRTA, IIPR, ATH, PUMP, SGH, JHG, PINS, IAC, DKNG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Gotham Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Dominion Energy Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, FedEx Corp, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gotham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gotham Asset Management, LLC owns 979 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,726 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,791 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,422 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.8% Facebook Inc (FB) - 111,521 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,869 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.03%

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 218,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $308.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 209.92%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 213,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 918.65%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $191.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 261.87%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 429,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 393.86%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 186.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $309.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 1437.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 258,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99.