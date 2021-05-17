Logo
Maverick Capital ltd Buys Coupang Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2021Q1, Maverick Capital ltd owns 688 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Lee Ainslie 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+ainslie/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lee Ainslie
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 110,527,590 shares, 46.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,196,206 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,413 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.48%
  4. Seer Inc (SEER) - 5,419,843 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 804,933 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.34%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)


Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.38%. The holding were 110,527,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)


Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,148,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)


Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 794,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)


Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1336.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)


Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,058,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)


Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,037,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 16373.45%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 852,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 88,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 37196.69%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 439,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 11128.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 448,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 405,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 206.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,621,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76.

Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lee Ainslie. Also check out:


1. Lee Ainslie's Undervalued Stocks

2. Lee Ainslie's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Lee Ainslie's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Lee Ainslie keeps buying
