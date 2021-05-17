Maverick Capital ltd Buys Coupang Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Maverick Capital ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maverick Capital ltd. As of 2021Q1, Maverick Capital ltd owns 688 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lee Ainslie 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+ainslie/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lee Ainslie

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 110,527,590 shares, 46.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,196,206 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,413 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.48% Seer Inc (SEER) - 5,419,843 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Facebook Inc (FB) - 804,933 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.34%

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.38%. The holding were 110,527,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,148,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 794,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1336.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,058,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,037,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 16373.45%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 852,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 88,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 37196.69%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 439,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 11128.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 448,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 405,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 206.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,621,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.

Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.