Maverick Capital ltd Buys Coupang Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Facebook Inc, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG, TMUS, IFF, MELI, AJAX, TBA, ASZ.U, SUM, DRNA, TSM, SPFR, DGNU, DGNR, OHPAU, JWSM.U, INNV, ASML, MAC, HIMS, WVE, AGCB, MSDAU, ASO, SGFY, AUS.U, PHIC, NVSAU, KVSA, ALXN, SNBR, TJX, UPS, PLAY, FND, ANZUU, CAR, EXPE, HIBB, PANW, BOOT, CRI, CLX, FDX, QCOM, SYK, WBA, DIS, YUM, TRGP, SABR, TWNK, TSIBU, ATVI, AMD, ADS, BP, CVS, ELY, CRL, SCHW, VALE, CMI, XRAY, EL, F, GOOGL, GTN, GPI, HMSY, HAS, ICE, KEX, LZB, LANC, LFUS, PZZA, RDWR, RUTH, SLM, SM, UAA, UTHR, VRTX, WBS, VNDA, AER, CAI, KDP, CFX, VRSK, POST, ALSN, ZTS, AR, COMM, AAL, RARE, WMS, GNK, KEYS, TBK, QSR, PEN, BGNE, MDB, AVYA, ESTA, VAPO, DELL, NVST, BRBR, LUNG, BTNB, CMIIU, DDD, ALL, AXL, AEP, AMGN, IVZ, AZPN, ASB, ATO, ATRC, BMO, BK, BNS, GOLD, BRC, CMS, CSL, LUMN, CHS, CSGP, CTSH, COHU, COP, CPA, DCI, DUK, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPO, NEE, GATX, GNTX, GNW, HAL, HMY, MLHR, DIN, JCI, LSCC, LII, MKSI, MSTR, MORN, NOV, NAV, NVS, OLN, OMCL, OXM, PDCO, PRGO, PBR, LIN, PWR, RGEN, RIGL, RCL, SCI, SCVL, SRCL, SSYS, SU, TTWO, TEX, TKR, GL, UAL, VZ, GRA, WAFD, WCN, WMB, EVR, HIMX, CVLT, AIMC, BR, CLR, FOLD, MASI, CATM, IRDM, JBT, SPSC, TROX, AL, DOOR, ZG, ACHC, RXN, AMBA, YY, NCLH, BCC, ICLR, COTY, NSTG, ALLE, EGRX, AKBA, MC, JD, PRAH, BOX, KRNT, GKOS, CC, SGRY, EDIT, RRR, RETA, EVBG, VST, ADNT, LW, SNAP, JILL, CVNA, CLDR, KIDS, CDLX, BE, SONO, NIO, ESTC, REZI, SIBN, TME, TW, BYND, RVLV, FVRR, CHNG, ADPT, REAL, MDLA, DT, CRNC, BEAM, ZI, VRM, RPRX, IAC, SNOW, U,
- Added Positions: LPLA, AMZN, AON, FIS, NFLX, UBER, XP, ELAN, LB, LVS, BLL, CACC, KKR, OSH, ORLY, ISRG, MS, NVDA, SFIX, WORK, T, AZN, CASY, STZ, DE, DDS, HOG, SKX, ZBH, MA, BGS, JAZZ, BUD, TWTR, NEWR, AU, ARW, BMY, CSX, CE, CRUS, C, CLH, DECK, DXCM, DKS, EA, ENDP, CLGX, FLO, HAIN, ICUI, ILMN, JPM, KSU, LEN, MANH, MMSI, NCR, NTAP, NYT, NXST, NSC, RDN, RS, SLB, SGEN, SBGI, SIRI, TEVA, TMO, ACIW, UHS, VLO, WWE, WEX, WU, OC, LBTYK, SBH, IPGP, TDC, V, PM, TNET, KL, KAR, ST, SSNC, EXPR, SIX, CSOD, PVG, SPLK, ICPT, BURL, AERI, SHOP, Z, MIME, AM, ATUS, CARG, ADT, AHCO, LYFT, CRWD, ABM, ACN, AMG, CERN, CHKP, CIEN, CCOI, DVA, DPZ, ENB, ECPG, FOSL, GS, HOLX, HMC, IMKTA, JJSF, KGC, KR, LKQ, LOW, MIC, NOC, OSTK, PCG, PVH, BKNG, DGX, RBC, RBA, RDS.A, STX, SLF, THC, OSPN, VRSN, ANTM, WERN, EBAY, GLUU, PRI, VEON, NXPI, RP, GWRE, SEAS, PFSI, AGIO, LGIH, BSIG, VSTO, OLLI, ZS, PLAN, FOXA, TXG, BILL, SQZ,
- Reduced Positions: DD, FB, AMAT, BABA, LRCX, AXP, FLT, MGM, GOOG, MSFT, ADBE, FTDR, BX, LOGI, NKE, CCK, GPRO, LIVN, DXC, AVTR, ALNY, BECN, NKTR, TGTX, ATRA, HUM, TGT, DASH, JWN, TPR, ABT, ETSY, DEO, PLD, GES, PH, SIG, AVGO, FAST, MRK, STLD, TSCO, RTX, HCA, D, ETN, ETH, GRMN, HPQ, HON, JKHY, MCD, MU, RL, WSM, FTNT, GM, SYF, AA, ABMD, AEO, BAC, BSX, BC, CI, EOG, ECL, GIS, MNST, ITW, INTU, MXIM, MNRO, NWL, ODFL, RPM, RRGB, R, USB, URI, WDR, ZBRA, LEA, FAF, KMI, UI, ZNGA, CPRI, SHAK, ENR, RUN, ELF, AOS, AEE, APA, AAPL, ASH, BLK, SAM, CAL, BF.B, BLDR, CBRL, CF, GIB, LNG, CMCSA, CAG, ED, CFR, DTE, DRI, EIX, ETR, FFIV, FICO, FE, FCX, GGG, HALO, IIVI, MSM, MKTX, MAS, NTGR, ES, PKG, PDCE, PHM, RSG, ROP, SRE, SSD, SBUX, TTC, THS, UNH, EVRG, WLTW, ZUMZ, IRBT, L, MLCO, SMCI, ULTA, APTV, MTSI, VIPS, FIVE, CDW, ALLY, ANET, GLOB, MOMO, QRVO, LITE, TEAM, TWLO, KDMN, YUMC, APRN, SPCE, AVLR, SWAV, CTVA, AGCO, AKAM, MATX, ALKS, UHAL, AN, AZO, ALV, BIO, BHC, CALM, CNI, CHD, XEC, CCEP, DISCA, DLB, EEFT, GE, HLF, HD, ITT, IDXX, INCY, IART, IP, JBL, MDLZ, LH, LSTR, JEF, LPX, MGA, MAT, MCK, MED, MDT, OMC, PPL, PAYX, PII, BPOP, PG, PRU, RRC, POOL, SMG, XPO, SCCO, NLOK, TECH, TSN, UNP, UNM, VRNT, VSH, WM, WFC, WEC, AUY, AAWW, HBI, DFS, MSCI, GDOT, BAH, NLSN, MOS, SSTK, EVTC, DOOO, MUSA, OMF, AXTA, GDDY, HOME, BKR, ACMR, DBX, QFIN, GLTO,
- Sold Out: PRSP, GME, AJAX.U, DGNR.U, WYNN, GTLS, SPFR.U, IBP, PHICU, CPB, CROX, JACK, VFC, CMLF, MKC, DAR, LEG, URBN, SYY, LULU, BBY, CACI, NUE, PETS, SWKS, WMT, AWI, DG, TCS, MMM, AIG, CTAS, XOM, FLIR, FMC, VTRS, SNPS, WHR, TMHC, AVNS, DOCU, APD, TFC, BWA, KMX, CAT, CNC, PLCE, CBSH, CNMD, GLW, M, LHX, EHC, HELE, PXD, ROK, ROST, SEE, SO, SYNA, TER, DAL, ENV, EPAM, PNR, PINC, KPTI, FIVN, MIK, SQ, OKTA, ACAD, AES, ABC, AME, ABG, COF, CAH, CCL, CNP, CHE, CVX, CGNX, DHR, DOV, GPS, IT, GILD, HRB, HEI, HBAN, IEX, KNX, MRCY, VIVO, MET, MOH, MLI, NDAQ, FIZZ, ODP, OKE, MD, PEGA, RHI, SIVB, TRV, STAA, SWK, TROW, TFX, TIF, TDG, CSII, CENTA, PODD, CXO, WKHS, NOAH, SAVE, AMCX, XYL, ANGI, NOW, FANG, WDAY, ABBV, BMCH, NGHC, TWOU, SPWH, NAVI, TSE, LBRDK, KHC, RPD, PSTG, ACIA, FTV, BL, AYX, SAIL, PS, SVMK, CMLFU, AAP, AIN, ALGN, ANSS, BIDU, BDC, BGFV, BIG, EAT, BG, CBRE, CHRW, CRH, CNQ, CNX, TCOM, DVN, UFS, DY, EMN, EQT, AJRD, GT, HIG, HSIC, IBN, KEY, MHO, MMC, MRVL, MTH, MCHP, MCO, NVR, NEM, NVO, NUVA, PEG, BB, RCI, SINA, SHW, STE, UBS, MTN, VMC, GWW, WSO, WTS, EBS, ALGT, CNK, TEL, VRTU, AWK, BTG, H, GNMK, TAL, HZNP, RDUS, PRLB, PBYI, SUPN, TPH, IQV, WIX, HLT, SC, CGC, CTLT, HQY, CFG, HUBS, VIRT, COLL, TRU, TDOC, LILAK, HPE, NGVT, LAUR, SOLO, EYE, GH, MRNA, DOW, PINS, ALC, ZM, CHWY, DDOG, PTON, CARR, DKNG, CGNT, CGNT,
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 110,527,590 shares, 46.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,196,206 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 88,413 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.48%
- Seer Inc (SEER) - 5,419,843 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 804,933 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.34%
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.38%. The holding were 110,527,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,148,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 794,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1336.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 48,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,058,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Maverick Capital ltd initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,037,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 16373.45%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 852,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 88,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 37196.69%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 439,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 11128.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 448,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 405,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Maverick Capital ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 206.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,621,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $15.75, with an estimated average price of $12.76.Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Maverick Capital ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.
