Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp

For the details of
Bill Ackman 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+ackman/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 11,958,315 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 12,878,636 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 23,926,652 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 1,086,136 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 11,804,536 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 2,035,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 13,470,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bill Ackman. Also check out:
1. Bill Ackman's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bill Ackman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bill Ackman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bill Ackman keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment