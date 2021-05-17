Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: DPZ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Domino's Pizza Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 11,958,315 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 12,878,636 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 23,926,652 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 1,086,136 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 11,804,536 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 2,035,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 13,470,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.