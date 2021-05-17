Fairholme Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Cincinnati Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fairholme Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Cincinnati Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fairholme Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vistra Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Old Republic International Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Fairholme Capital Management owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Bruce Berkowitz 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruce+berkowitz/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bruce Berkowitz
  1. The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 25,745,557 shares, 91.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,960 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.96%
  3. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 341,800 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.05%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 398,800 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 667,200 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)


Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 492,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)


Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 304,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)


Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 76,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)


Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,029,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bruce Berkowitz. Also check out:


1. Bruce Berkowitz's Undervalued Stocks

2. Bruce Berkowitz's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Bruce Berkowitz's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Bruce Berkowitz keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider