Fairholme Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Cincinnati Financial Corp

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Old Republic International Corp, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Fairholme Capital Management owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 25,745,557 shares, 91.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,960 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.96% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 341,800 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.05% AT&T Inc (T) - 398,800 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 667,200 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 492,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 304,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 76,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,029,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.