Fairholme Capital Management Buys Vistra Corp, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Cincinnati Financial Corp

- New Purchases: VST, WMB, VZ, TRP,
- Added Positions: ENB, CVS, ET, KMI, T,
- Reduced Positions: JOE, ORI, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BAC, CNQ, CINF, MO, EPD, MMP, PAA, PM,
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 25,745,557 shares, 91.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,960 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.96%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 341,800 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.05%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 398,800 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 667,200 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 492,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 304,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 76,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,029,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.
