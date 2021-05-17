Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Coupang Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: CPNG,

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, sells Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2021Q1, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 17 stocks with a total value of $21 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,104,399 shares, 45.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 18,633,672 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 10,156,756 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 13,907,283 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 7,600,706 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.49%

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 5,714,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

