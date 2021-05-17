Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Bausch Health Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Dana Inc, Sells Herbalife Nutrition

New Purchases: FE,

FE, Added Positions: BHC, DAN, TEN, XRX,

BHC, DAN, TEN, XRX, Reduced Positions: HLF, OXY,

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Bausch Health Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Dana Inc, Tenneco Inc, sells Herbalife Nutrition during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $23.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carl Icahn 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carl+icahn/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carl Icahn

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) - 221,749,462 shares, 49.95% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 86,027,271 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% CVR Energy Inc (CVI) - 71,198,718 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 43,704,616 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 16,168,606 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.

Icahn Capital Management LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 18,967,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icahn Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 577.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 34,109,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icahn Capital Management LP added to a holding in Dana Inc by 201.98%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,036,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Icahn Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,589,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.