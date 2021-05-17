Greenlight Capital Buys Concentrix Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Sells Green Brick Partners Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: FSRV, WPF, SPNV, GPRO, XOG, CPRI, GANX, RTP, DGNR, RTPYU, NGAC, HEC, FSRXU, ODP, RTPZ, NEBC, ACAC, AGCB, SEAH, LMACU,
- Added Positions: CNXC, DNMR, APG, SATS, ADT, JACK,
- Reduced Positions: GRBK, AER, GLD, CHNG, REZI, FUBO, CNX, TECK, AAWW, CC, CEIX, SNX, SONO, NUVB,
- Sold Out: NCR, GDX, CCK, DDS, IPOC, UHAL, ICPT, ARBGU, MNOV,
- Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 17,418,668 shares, 27.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.78%
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 3,640,332 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,514,855 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.34%
- Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) - 2,152,539 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75%
- Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 3,451,145 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.74%
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,506,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,224,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoPro Inc (GPRO)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,016,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 300,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $151.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 475,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,152,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,282,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 103.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,019,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ADT Inc (ADT)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in ADT Inc by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,789,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48.
