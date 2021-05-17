Logo
Greenlight Capital Buys Concentrix Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Sells Green Brick Partners Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenlight Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Danimer Scientific Inc, APi Group Corp, sells Green Brick Partners Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NCR Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlight Capital. As of 2021Q1, Greenlight Capital owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

David Einhorn 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+einhorn/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Einhorn
  1. Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 17,418,668 shares, 27.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.78%
  2. Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 3,640,332 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,514,855 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.34%
  4. Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) - 2,152,539 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75%
  5. Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 3,451,145 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.74%
New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)


Greenlight Capital initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,506,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)


Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,660,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)


Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,224,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoPro Inc (GPRO)


Greenlight Capital initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,016,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)


Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 300,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)


Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $151.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 475,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,152,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,282,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 103.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,019,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ADT Inc (ADT)

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in ADT Inc by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,789,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 48.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 179,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.

Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $55.55 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $81.23.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $444.7 and $619.41, with an estimated average price of $531.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Einhorn. Also check out:


1. David Einhorn's Undervalued Stocks

2. David Einhorn's Top Growth Companies, and

3. David Einhorn's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that David Einhorn keeps buying
