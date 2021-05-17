Glenview Capital Management Buys Cigna Corp, Facebook Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lyft Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

New Purchases: BFLY, CCEP, WBA, V, LGV.U, SABR, TBA, FAII, BHVN, VELOU, FLEX, FST, CAPA, PPD, GHVI, NHIC, OHPAU, FZT.U, NBSE,

BFLY, CCEP, WBA, V, LGV.U, SABR, TBA, FAII, BHVN, VELOU, FLEX, FST, CAPA, PPD, GHVI, NHIC, OHPAU, FZT.U, NBSE, Added Positions: CI, FB, MCK, ABC, GOOGL, UHS, BAX, UNP, FISV, GPN, NUAN, MSFT, DVA, DD, ANTM, MOH, NSC, DNB, BSX, NSP, FMC, TAK, HUM, APTV, DXC, CTVA, MDT,

CI, FB, MCK, ABC, GOOGL, UHS, BAX, UNP, FISV, GPN, NUAN, MSFT, DVA, DD, ANTM, MOH, NSC, DNB, BSX, NSP, FMC, TAK, HUM, APTV, DXC, CTVA, MDT, Reduced Positions: THC, LYFT, LH, MTOR, CAR, HCA, VIAC, HOLX, MIK, IQV, MYGN, ENDP, BHC, MAR, ESI,

THC, LYFT, LH, MTOR, CAR, HCA, VIAC, HOLX, MIK, IQV, MYGN, ENDP, BHC, MAR, ESI, Sold Out: EXPE, AMGN, PEAK, WELL, DGX, PRAH, VVI, ARMK, FLDM, URI, AMZN,

Investment company Glenview Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Facebook Inc, McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Butterfly Network Inc, sells Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lyft Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Expedia Group Inc, Meritor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Glenview Capital Management owns 63 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 13,725,320 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.83% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 15,613,090 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,858,867 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.11% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 1,760,705 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.79% DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 10,582,485 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,774,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,367,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,289,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 252,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,185,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 48.11%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $264.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,858,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 5030.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 491,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $199.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,760,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 107.22%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,814,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 132.09%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 65,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $160.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,159,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.