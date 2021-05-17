US Indexes End Lower Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34327.79 on Monday with a loss of -54.34 points or -0.16%. The S&P 500 closed at 4163.29 for a loss of -10.56 points or -0.25%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13379.05 for a loss of -50.93 points or -0.38%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 19.72 for a gain of 0.91 points or 4.84%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended lower Monday after a strong finish Friday to a week with extreme lows for the major indexes. Colonial Pipeline continued its reopening, returning to normal business activity across the Northeast region. Oil prices and energy stocks were also higher Monday with the positive Colonial Pipeline reopening as well as more lifted restrictions for COVID.

In other news:

Investors will be watching retail earnings this week, with retail releases including: Walmart ( WMT , Financial), Target ( TGT , Financial), Home Depot ( HD , Financial), Lowe's ( LOW , Financial) and Macy's ( M , Financial).

AT&T ( T , Financial) -2.70% and Discovery (DISCA) -5.05% with report that AT&T is selling its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

The NAHB Housing Market Index was unchanged at 83.

The Treasury held auctions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.015% and 6-month bills at a rate of 0.030%.

The March Treasury International Capital report was released. Overall net capital flows were $146.4 billion following a report of $73.7 billion, foreign bond investment was $118.9 billion following a report of -$65.5 billion, and net long-term Treasury international capital flows were $262.2 billion following a report of $4.3 billion.

ZaZa Energy ( ZAZA , Financial) 127.27%

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX , Financial) was down -0.87% after an IBM exec said the global chip shortage could take a few years to return to normal.

Walmart ( WMT , Financial) -0.44% after company says it is following Center for Disease Control guidance on masks. Walmart also has earnings coming this week.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,227.12 for a gain of 2.49 points or 0.11%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,356.83 for a gain of 2.01 points or 0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14342.96 for a loss of -24.21 points or -0.17%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11533.29 for a gain of 54.43 points or 0.47%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,718.50 for a loss of -3.39 points or -0.12%; the S&P 100 at 1,884.56 for a loss of -5.76 points or -0.30%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,312.91 for a loss of -80.21 points or -0.60%; the Russell 3000 at 2,480.28 for a loss of -6.28 points or -0.25%; the Russell 1000 at 2,336.13 for a loss of -6.52 points or -0.28%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,371.07 for a loss of -99.88 points or -0.23%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 877.51 for a gain of 1.71 points or 0.20%.