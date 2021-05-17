Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (Hudbay or the company) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the companys Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 was elected.
The detailed voting results are set out below:
|Director
|Number of
Votes FOR
|Number of Votes
Withheld
|Percentage of Votes
FOR
|Carol T. Banducci
|193,235,851
|925,004
|99.52%
|Igor A. Gonzales
|190,799,304
|3,361,551
|98.27%
|Richard Howes
|192,979,327
|1,181,528
|99.40%
|Sarah B. Kavanagh
|193,643,555
|517,300
|99.73%
|Carin S. Knickel
|192,892,377
|1,268,478
|99.35%
|Peter Kukielski
|193,493,754
|667,101
|99.66%
|Stephen A. Lang
|190,464,899
|3,695,956
|98.10%
|Daniel Muniz Quintanilla
|193,645,172
|515,683
|99.73%
|Colin Osborne
|193,587,734
|573,121
|99.71%
|David Smith
|192,932,000
|1,228,855
|99.37%
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The companys growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbays vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbays mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.
For further information, please contact:
Candace Brule
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
[email protected]
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment