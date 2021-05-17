Mogo to Participate in the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference





%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EMogo+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E (NASDAQ:MOGO) ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (Mogo or the Company), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on May 19 at 12:45pm ET and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.









Interested investors should contact their Needham representative to schedule a meeting.









About Mogo









Mogo is empowering its more than 1.5 million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogos wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).





