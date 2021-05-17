Logo
Granite Joins United Nations Global Compact, Furthers Sustainability Commitment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, underscoring its focus on sustainability and environmental, social, and governance issues. With this commitment, Granite demonstrates its long-term support of the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact principles.



The UN Global Compact is a corporate initiative that encourages organizations to establish and define strategies, policies, and procedures aligned with the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.



"We are committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of Granite's strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations," said Granite President Kyle Larkin. "Granite is dedicated to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the UN, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals."



The seventeen Sustainable Development Goals are designed as a "blueprint to achieve a more sustainable future for all." Adopted by the United Nations in 2015, the goals serve as a universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet.



"Aligning Granite's sustainability strategy with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals puts our efforts in the context of global sustainable development," Granite Sustainability Specialist Raven Adams explained. "As a provider of infrastructure solutions, Granite plays an important role in developing more sustainable and resilient communities for future generations."



"The UN Global Compact is pleased to welcome a commitment from Granite Construction to the Secretary-General endorsing the Ten Principles and the ambition of the Sustainable Development Goals and to do their part to create the world that we all wanta sustainable and equitable world for all," said Engagement Director for UN Global Compact Network USA Adam Roy Gordon.



About Granite



Granite is America's Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005939/en/

