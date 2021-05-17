Logo
Family Statement Regarding the Death of Charles Elson "Buddy" Roemer III

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Buddy Roemer

Buddy Roemer
Buddy Roemer

BATON ROUGE, La., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announces the following statement is from the Roemer family regarding the death of former governor and congressman Charles Elson Buddy Roemer III. He was 77.

Surrounded by family, Buddy peacefully passed away early this morning, following a recent illness.

Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend.

His charismatic presence captured the attention of audiences within moments, a talent he put to work battling corruption and waste in government, drawing attention to opportunities to improve our educational system, and building support for those in need.

Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement.

We are saddened by his passing but find comfort in knowing he is eternally rejoicing in the presence of our heavenly Father. We also celebrate the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.

Funeral arrangement details will be released at a later date.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business Firsts common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol BFST.

Attachment

CONTACT: Misty Albrechtb1BANK225.286.7879        [email protected]

266891d1-486e-4167-a6ec-5fa6807c0893
