Arco Announces Appointment of New Director

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE),announced today that it has appointed Paula Soares de S Cavalcante to its Board of Directors, effective as of today.

The appointment of Ms. Cavalcante, a shareholder from Arcos founding family, is part of a long-term succession plan for Mr. Oto de S Cavalcante and reinforces the familys long-term commitment to Arco.

Ms. Cavalcante holds a bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Fortaleza and a postgraduate degree in Finance from Insper. She worked at Deloitte in the auditing and mergers and acquisitions areas for 4 years.

Arcos Board of Directors is now composed of three members of the controlling family, including its non-executive Chairman, its CEO, and Ms. Cavalcante, and seven independent members, resulting in a diversity of skills and experience to enhance Arcos decision-making and accelerate its mission of delivering high quality education at scale:

Name Position Oto Brasil de S Cavalcante Chairman Ari de S Cavalcante Neto Director Paula Soares de S Cavalcante Director Beatriz Amary Independent Director Carla Schmitzberger Independent Director David Peixoto dos Santos Independent Director* Edward Ruiz Independent Director* Martin Escobari Independent Director Pablo Doberti Independent Director* Stelleo Tolda Independent Director

* Member of Arcos Audit Committee.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience with while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words anticipate, believe, continues, expect, estimate, intend, project and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could, might, can, may, or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Arcos current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Arcos Class A common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Arcos control. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Arco does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

