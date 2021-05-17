Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Piper Jordan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Piper Jordan

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (:BRO), and Robyn Piper and Jay Jordan, the principals of Piper Jordan, today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired substantially all of the assets of Piper Jordan.

Piper Jordan is a leading employee benefits advisory firm providing a spectrum of services, including benefits consulting, administration, advocacy, and communication. In a short period of time, Robyn, Jay, and the dedicated Piper Jordan team have become trusted advisors for Fortune-ranked companies and other large employers. The companys innovative design approach and market trend expertise drive the creation of benefits strategies that meet members expectations while containing costs, reducing risk, and guiding participants toward healthy lifestyle choices. Robyn will continue to lead the Piper Jordan team operating from their current offices in Las Vegas and San Diego. Robyn will report to John Esposito, Regional President of Brown & Brown Retail.

John Esposito stated, Robyn, Jay and the benefits team at Piper Jordan are recognized thought leaders and subject matter experts in employee benefits advisory services for large, complex employee groups. At Brown & Brown, we share the same culture of putting the customers needs first while providing innovative solutions in an ever-changing benefits landscape. We are excited to add Robyn, Jay, and the Piper Jordan team to our established capabilities in benefits advisory.

Robyn Piper stated, There is a strong cultural fit between Brown & Brown and Piper Jordan. We made this decision because Brown & Brown believes in our strategy, our philosophy, and our team. While Piper Jordans mission remains the same, Brown & Browns scale and national presence will enable us to expand our ability to transform employee benefits packages in the national account space and beyond. This is an investment in Piper Jordans future, and it will allow us to become a better version of ourselves.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

More information on Piper Jordan is available at www.piperjordan.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Browns current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Browns control. It is possible that Brown & Browns actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Browns financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Browns filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Browns consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

ti?nf=ODIzODA1MSM0MTg4Mzg0IzIwMDQ4MDQ=
ccc3ffd4-7eb5-45f5-b69e-180b588945ae
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment