The State Bank Announces Appointment of Kelly Myers to Fentura Financial, Inc. Corporate Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

FENTON, Mich., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank are excited to announce the appointment of Kelly Myers to the Board of Directors for both Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank.

Kelly Myers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Alma College, where she majored in history and business with a pre-law emphasis. She also received her Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit School of Law, her Master of Business Administration from the University of Detroit and countless educational honors.

In 2004, she started Myers & Myers, PLLC a practice that focuses on real estate (transactional and litigation), commercial litigation, corporate law, creditor rights, bankruptcy and banking. She is a member of several National and Local organizations, including the State Bar of Michigan, the Michigan Land Title Standards Committee and the Michigan Bankers Association.

Appointing Kelly Myers to our board means we will not only have invaluable expertise at our fingertips, but also ensures another local, community voice is given a spot at the table. We are excited to have Kelly on our Board and look forward to a long-standing partnership, said Ron Justice, President and CEO of Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank. There are few people who can match her academic and business achievements, and that will prove as an invaluable asset to our leadership.

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM. The State Bank is a full-service, 5-star Bauer Financial-rated commercial, retail and trust bank, based in Fenton, MI. As of March 31, 2021, it had assets of $1.30 billion and currently operates 17 full-service offices in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves.

Media Contact:

Kristy Schaffer
Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Marketing
(810) 714-3983
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5340909-977c-459c-a844-bf67dc1e872b

