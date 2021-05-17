CNA Announces Susan Stone as EVP & General Counsel

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Susan Stone as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective June 28, 2021. In this role, Stone will lead the Company's Law Department and serve as the principal counsel for CNA on all legal matters including legal consultation across domestic and international business operations, compliance, regulatory and government affairs, securities law, and company litigation. She will report to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at CNA.

"Susan is eminently skilled, bringing over three decades of extensive legal experience to the role," Robusto said. "In addition, her proven track record at leading varied teams, fostering collaborative relationships with government and industry trade organizations, and building collaborative business partnerships will ensure that we continue to profitably grow our business with full integrity."

Stone joins CNA with over 30 years of legal experience, in both the private sector and as a federal prosecutor. Most recently, she served as General Counsel and Executive Committee Member at Marsh LLC, and had oversight over litigation, transactional, regulatory, and compliance matters for a heavily regulated insurance broking and risk advisory business. Prior to Marsh, Stone was an Executive Committee Member, Practice Group Head, and Partner at Sidley Austin LLP.

Stone earned a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. She has served on multiple civic and philanthropic Boards of Directors, including WCCI/WTTW Public Television, Roosevelt University, Erikson Institute and the Women's Board of the Joffrey Ballet.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

