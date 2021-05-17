Logo
Former SEC Director of Corporation Finance Bill Hinman Joins &vest as Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hinman Played a Leading Role in the IPOs of Alibaba, Facebook, Google, eBay, and Square

PR Newswire

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 17, 2021

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- &vest, an investment platform founded in 2019 focused on SPACs and private investments, today announced that Bill Hinman has joined the company as Partner.

Hinman served as Director of Corporation Finance at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 2017 to 2020, where he was primarily responsible for overseeing regulations and processes for initial public offerings and other corporate disclosures. During his tenure at the SEC, Mr. Hinman spearheaded nearly 50 policy and rulemaking initiatives designed to strengthen public markets as well as modernize and improve the framework for companies accessing capital markets, including addressing the large increase in SPAC offerings.

Prior to his tenure at the SEC, Hinman was as a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (where he recently returned as a senior advisor). Mr. Hinman played a leading role in the IPOs of Alibaba, Facebook, Google, eBay, Square, Agilent, Seagate and VMware, among many others, and he has represented a wide range of issuers and underwriters in capital-raising transactions and corporate acquisitions.

At &vest, Hinman will serve as a partner advising on capital markets efforts, as well as key legal and regulatory matters.

"Bill's professional experience is unmatched as we navigate the shifting SPAC regulatory landscape and continue to engage with companies preparing to enter the public markets," said Doug Jacob, &vest founder. "His unique blend of public and private service as well as his insight into the regulatory changes we know will come to the SPAC market provide us and the companies we combine with a significant strategic advantage. We are thrilled he has joined our team and believe he will have a tremendous impact on all &vest stakeholders."

&vest was founded in 2019 by Doug Jacob and Michael Lastoria as an innovative investment platform that leverages the firm's branding, operational, and financial capabilities to create unique investment opportunities across a variety of strategies.

Initially focused on growth and venture investments, &vest in 2020 launched FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST), a $200M SPAC that recently announced a definitive agreement to merge with Fertitta Entertainment Inc. in a $6.6B transaction. &vest has since launched FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FZT) focused on consumer and hospitality targets, and Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VELO) focused on digital transformation companies. &vest's private investments include &pizza a 50-unit fast casual pizza brand that Jacob co-founded with Lastoria in 2010, Beauty Labs a beauty technology business that recently announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), Rumble Fitness which recently was acquired by Xponential Fitness, and Butler Hospitality, among others.

Collectively, through its SPACs and private investments, &vest has raised nearly $2B of investment capital.

"I am excited to join Doug and the &vest team," said Mr. Hinman. "The SPAC model offers companies that are seeking to raise capital in the public markets an attractive alternative to the traditional IPO. This is particularly the case when the SPAC sponsor offers a skill set that goes beyond access to public investors. In the case of Doug and the &vest team, I am impressed with their track record in brand development and in wisely deploying capital. Doug and the entire &vest team has recognized that meeting the regulatory and compliance challenges that accompany joining the public markets through a SPAC is a key to success. I look forward to assisting &vest and its partners as we tackle these challenges and work to develop companies that thrive in the public markets."

Prior to joining Simpson Thacher in 2000, Hinman was the managing partner of Shearman & Sterling's San Francisco and Menlo Park offices. Hinman received his B.A. from Michigan State University with honors in 1977 and his J.D. in 1980 from Cornell University Law School. He is a member of the Bar in the States of California and New York. He is also a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

About &vest

&vest is a unique investment platform founded by Doug Jacob and Michael Lastoria in 2019 that leverages its branding, operational, financial and partnership capabilities in to create bespoke investment opportunities for its investors. To date, &vest has successfully launched three SPACS: FAST Acquisition Corp., FAST Acquisition Corp. II, and Velocity Acquisition Corp., as well as a series of private growth and venture investments. &vest is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut. More information can be found at https://andvest.co.

Media Contact:

Hiltzik Strategies
Chris Cunningham
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-sec-director-of-corporation-finance-bill-hinman-joins-vest-as-partner-301292947.html

SOURCE &vest

