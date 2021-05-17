J2 Global Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of J2 Global (NAS:JCOM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $125.19 per share and the market cap of $5.6 billion, J2 Global stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for J2 Global is shown in the chart below.

Because J2 Global is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 11.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.55% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. J2 Global has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of J2 Global is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of J2 Global is poor. This is the debt and cash of J2 Global over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. J2 Global has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.6 billion and earnings of $5.05 a share. Its operating margin of 23.01% better than 91% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks J2 Global's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of J2 Global over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. J2 Global's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. J2 Global's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, J2 Global's return on invested capital is 8.41, and its cost of capital is 8.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of J2 Global is shown below:

In short, The stock of J2 Global (NAS:JCOM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about J2 Global stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

